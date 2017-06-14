Phil Valentine: ‘Get Trump’ scheme appears to backfire

Comey had told him on three different occasions that he was not under investigation for collusion with the Russians. That should have been the headline for the mainstream media. Instead it was “Trump lied,” a reference to Comey’s contention that Trump had mischaracterized morale at the FBI, a non-story in this whole soap opera. But Comey’s testimony lit the fuse to a power keg that appears ready to blow.

During Comey’s testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, we learned that he leaked contents of his personal memos of meetings with Trump to the New York Times. I had questioned just two days prior to his testimony if Comey might be the source of the news leaks citing “senior FBI officials.” After all, it didn’t get any more senior than Comey. I wanted to know after Comey’s testimony how many of those stories citing FBI officials were written by Michael S. Schmidt. He’s the one who leaked the Comey memos as fed to him by Comey. As it turns out, Fox News connected the dots.

Comey and Trump’s first meeting was held Jan. 6 at Trump Tower. At the request of Comey, the meeting was a private one-on-one meeting between the two men. In that meeting, Comey disclosed to Trump the now-famously debunked ‘Russian dossier.’ This was the one from that shady British agent who sounded like a poor man’s James Bond.

In it, he claimed Trump hired prostitutes to urinate on a bed in a hotel in Moscow that President and Mrs. Obama had slept in. I guess Trump was too lazy to pee on the bed himself. A few days later, that Russian dossier story shows up in the New York Times citing “two officials with knowledge of the briefing.” The only two officials with knowledge of the briefing were Comey and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

A couple of weeks after that story, another story appeared in the Times stating that Comey would be staying on as FBI director. Comey was in the middle of his term as director. There was never a question as to whether or not he’d stay on, unless you were in that private meeting with Comey and Trump where Trump asked him if he would like to stay on. That question has been framed as some sinister threat by the left when Trump was trying to fill positions in his administration.

When Trump tweeted that he’d been “wiretapped” by the Obama administration, the Times cited “senior FBI officials” who said it was false. Of course, surveillance of Trump’s associates now appears to have been widespread, but the mainstream media choose to argue over the semantics of the term “wiretapped.” Now they’re obsessed with any “tapes” Trump has of White House conversations. Of course, there are no “tapes.” Nobody uses tapes anymore.

Almost every single one of the leaked stories to the Times was either authored or contributed to by Michael S. Schmidt, the reporter Comey admits leaking to.

Now we’re learning there’s a document that shows Loretta Lynch, as attorney general under Obama, had agreed with Democrats not to prosecute Hillary Clinton. That is the textbook definition of interfering in an election.

Keep on peeling that onion, Democrats. The stench is rising.

Phil Valentine is a nationally syndicated talk radio host. Find him at philvalentine.com.