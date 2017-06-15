Preacher's Corner: Keep on your holy armor

In doing so we are putting on Christ. Just as we put on fresh clothes and certain items that are necessary every day, putting on Christ is just, if not more, important in times like these (Ephesians 6:11).

We are challenged on every hand from the enemy in some way, but we should be comforted in knowing that we are covered by the best, Jesus himself, and all of his attributes. Wearing our holy armor equips us to handle the uncertainties that arise in our lives.

As a people of God, we are attacked in three vital areas, our mind, our body and our soul. Our minds are often contaminated and infiltrated with the desires of the world in some shape, form or fashion, and we lose focus of the things of God.

The Bible tells us to let this mind be in you that was also on Christ Jesus. To function in this world, we have to have the mind of Christ. We cannot achieve spiritual goals with natural and carnal minds. We have to be in tune with God to know which direction in which to go. We must keep on our holy armor.

Our body is attacked by the enemy, because he wants to stop us from reaching our God-given destiny, so he causes sicknesses, illnesses and diseases to try to alter God’s plans for our lives. We must keep on our holy armor.

Our soul is attacked by the enemy to keep us from having the willing desire to serve God. Satan wants us to worship and service him, and he’ll stop at nothing to make sure it happens. We must keep on our holy armor.

Whatever we are faced with, God has assured us that we will overcome victoriously. Greater is He that is in us, than he that is in the world.

The spiritual warfare that we’re in will continue until Jesus returns, but we already know that God uses His greatest solders to fight this fight by faith. This battle is not ours; it’s the Lord’s. Let us take the helmet of salvation, the breastplate of righteousness, the belt of truth and the shield of faith seriously.

Let our feet continue to be shod with the preparation of the Gospel of peace to win this war. This holy armor will help us to withstand in the evil day.

We cannot afford to take off this holy armor off. It leaves us open and easy prey for the enemy.

We must remember, at all times, we are more than conquerors through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Please keep on your holy armor.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.