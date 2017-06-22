Preacher's Corner: Don’t let distractions alter God’s plans

Before we were placed in our mother’s womb, God predestined and preordained our whole life, which was settled in heaven.

Life’s circumstances takes us into many directions from time to time, and we seem to lose our way from our God-given path. The enemy is good at distracting us, because his aim is to kill, steal and destroy the very plans God has made for us. His jealousy of our relationship with God gets the best of him, therefore causing him to stop at nothing to get the job done.

In spite of the traps that Satan has set for us, we must realize that God is with us, and we are able to withstand the wiles of the enemy. The most devout Christian experiences the attacks of the enemy, but we have an assurance that God is with us, and He will bring us out of all of our troubles.

It’s God’s will for us to lift up His son, Jesus, in all that we say and do, no matter where we are. If Jesus is lifted up, then He will draw all men unto himself. We must do the work of God while it is day, for when night comes, no man can work. In essence, we don’t have long to keep doing the will of God, because Jesus is soon to come, and when he comes for the saints of God, he will have his reward with Him. He said he is coming quickly, and we must take heed to that fact. By all means necessary, don’t let distractions alter God’s plans for your life.

There are a lot of things that alter our lives from what God wants for us. Unhealthy choices and relationships, drugs, alcohol, people pleasing, wealth chasing, fornication, adultery, hatred, jealousy, keeping up with the Jones, abstaining from church, not studying God’s word and so forth are all distractions from the enemy. There are so many more distractions too numerous to name, but by all means, Please don’t let distractions alter God’s plans for your life.

It’s so important to for us to have the mind of Christ, to keep our minds on things that are above and not on the earth.

Remaining faithful to God will bring us to our God-given destiny. There are so many plans that we must carry out for the sake of the Kingdom of God, and distractions will come, but knowing that God is with us makes a great difference in our momentum to carry out God’s plans. Even though we may come short from time to time in our daily walk toward the plans God has for us, He continues to show us His agape love, His unconditional love toward us.

If you’re on the right track, keep pressing on to higher ground. God is expecting us to do that. Life may throw us some lows and some blows, but we must shake it off, get back up, dust ourselves off, hold our heads up and move forward in the authority that has given us through His son, Jesus Christ. Be encouraged and know that God knows the thoughts and plans He has for you – plans to prosper you and not plans to harm you. Plans to give you hope, and a future. Your future looks good and promising. Just don’t let distractions alter God’s plans for your life.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.