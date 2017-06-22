The Village Idiot: Records were made to be broken

“Wow! Who knew it could rain like this. And for so many days in a row! It’s like a curtain; you can barely see across the street.”

We are sitting in the vacation beach house we rented last year. The estate manager had said they go quickly, and that we shouldn’t wait.

“If you don’t rent it by the end of the week, someone else will,” he said. I can’t tell you how much I wish they had. How many games of Canasta can you lose before you want to scream? Of course, when I tell people that I’m on vacation, most of them say, “From what?”

Regardless, we rented a big, expensive beach house so our friends and family could enjoy a week at the beach. We don’t do this every year. The last time was about 10 years ago. A hurricane hit the week we had the house. We had to evacuate and spend three days in a Motel 1 1/2. There was no refund on the beach rental.

What are the chances of something like that happening twice? To me, pretty good.

Florida had never been so cold as the February we visited our friend Winnie in Fort Lauderdale. Instead of 85 and sunny, it was 55 and cloudy. She was wearing a fur coat -- in the house. It was colder in Florida than it was Minnesota that week. Once, when we went to Vail to go skiing, they said they had never had such a heat wave before in recorded history. We took a cruise, and it was just like being in heaven -- until the norovirus hit. There were no lines at the never-ending buffet that night, my friends. It was God’s way of saying, “I’m sparing you from having to see overweight men in Speedos.”

On a camping trip to a national park, I actually said, “Look, there’s an empty spot next to the restroom.” I now know there’s always an empty camping spot next to the restroom.

We went to a Caribbean island once to get away from it all. It was a little island that hadn’t changed much in the last 400 years. I think we stayed in a grass hut with a sign on the outside that said “Columbus slept here.” All the food on the island came from local fishers and from fruit that dropped from the trees. It truly was a tropical paradise, far, far away from the real world. Until I discovered I’d suddenly acquired a shellfish allergy. As my airways constricted and I flopped around like a fresh fish on the deck of a boat, I realized that not only had we gotten away from the bad things about civilization -- like traffic jams and jackhammers -- we had also gotten away from the good things, like emergency rooms and EpiPens.

One year, we went to the Grand Canyon, but since we’d been to the popular South Rim many times, we thought we’d go see the much less-visited North Rim. In February. The North Rim, I’m happy to share, is closed to vehicles in the winter. No wonder it doesn’t get as many visitors.

I won’t mention all the canceled or delayed flights, the lost luggage, the late luggage, the flat tires, the seedy motel rooms and the food poisoning. Well, I guess I just did.

I’m starting to rethink the whole idea of vacations. How many times have I gotten back from a vacation so tired and spent that I felt as if I needed a vacation from my vacation? I’ve had more fun working than I have on most of the vacations I’ve taken.

Next time, maybe I’ll just spend two weeks at the office without pay and see how much I like it. The food’s better than most airlines, and I won’t have to worry about hitting pockets of turbulence.

