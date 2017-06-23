Making the Most of Home: AAA not just for your car

Those who carried AAA also reaped the benefits of hotel, restaurant and even attractions and entertainment discounts.

Times have changed and so has the benefits of being a AAA member. AAA has observed the benefit of coupons in an already successful service and closely watched the benefit of coupon usage by consumers for groceries. Hopping on board, this already successful market of couponing for groceries, AAA has joined up to reap some of the benefits and extend their services to a new market.

This program is currently offered in western and central New York. Consumers in these areas can link their loyalty shopper cards to their AAA discount card by visiting aaa.com/grocery. What happens next? Digital coupons are automatically loaded to their loyalty shopper cards. Consumers do not have to pick and choose which coupons they wish to load.

An assortment of available coupons are automatically loaded and once stores scan customers loyalty shopper card the discount automatically comes off. This is good news to shoppers who do not wish to take the time to load or clip coupons before their shopping trip begins.

The question always comes up as to whether the coupons offered will be for items consumers want. AAA has promised coupons for many well-known brands and coupon values range from 20 cents to $1 and up. As far as policy goes, AAA stands with other retailers in the fact that coupons cannot be combined with other discounts.

Boasting on the fact that AAA says a customer’s membership pays for itself, how do they expect to fair in offering grocery coupons now? The proof is in the increase.

In only a little more than a week introduced, more than 7,000 people have already signed up to take advantage of grocery store savings. With this rate of increase, it probably won’t be long before AAA brings this program to other parts of the country.

Coupons are truly here to stay and the more creative companies become in tapping into this successful market the bigger their sales. Personally speaking I have enjoyed the many benefits of AAA, and yes, it did pay off. I, for one, can’t wait for the AAA grocery store coupons to come to this area of the country to give it a try.

