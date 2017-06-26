Across the Miles: Resolve to keep on keeping on

Business motivational speaker, Jim Rohn, credits a little girl, a middle schooler from Culver City, Calif., for giving the best definition of resolve he ever heard. She wrote, “Resolve means promising yourself you will never give up, no matter what.” That’s saying it pretty well.

I have always admired persons of resolve. Unfortunately, there seem to be less and less of them around these days.

At the close of World War II British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was invited to make a speech at Columbia University. The story goes that the person who introduced him went on and on with his remarks. By some accounts the introduction lasted more than 30 minutes. When the prime minister, at this point somewhat exasperated, finally made it to the microphone his remarks were short and to the point. In his unmistakable, gravelly voice his speech went thusly, “Never, never, never…give up.” With that said, he returned to his seat. It is little wonder Churchill was known as “The British Bulldog.”

I have a photograph of Winston Churchill overlooking the work desk at my office. Underneath the photo reads one of my favorite Churchill quotes: “Never flinch, never weary, never despair.”

In this life we encounter many discouraging circumstances. I suppose we all have seen times when everything seemed to go wrong. And sometimes fellow pilgrims don’t help. William Barclay, who, incidentally, was also British, once remarked, “The world is filled with discouragers.” My late mother use to caution, “Son, this world is no place for the fainthearted.”

In speaking on the subject of maturity in his classic poem titled “If,” Rudyard Kipling offered these challenges:

“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you…”

“If you can meet with triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters just the same…”

“Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken and stoop and build ‘em up with worn-out tools...”

“Resolve” – “Promising yourself you will never give up, no matter what.”

Along the path of my life, I have seen so many people give up. I’ve seen so many give up on their marriages. I’ve seen parents give up on their children. And yes, I’ve seen children give up on their parents. I’ve seen people walk away from incredible opportunities simply because things weren’t going their way. It doesn’t take a lot, these days it seems, for people to walk away.

And even more tragically, I have seen so many people give up on themselves.

It has been my observation over the years that each of us human beings is a complex combination of strengths and weaknesses. And no one is as bad… or as good as we think we might be.

We all have our failings. But to fail doesn’t make us a failure.

Someone has said what lies behind us and what lies ahead of us is not worthy to be compared with what lies within us.

Sales motivator, Zig Zigler use to say, “The great tragedy is America today is that most people go to their grave with their music still inside them.”

Whatever the circumstances, whatever the challenges, may each of us commit ourselves to strengthening our resolve – our resolve to become more of what we are capable of becoming – our resolve to hold things together – our resolve to keep on keeping on.

There’s a better day a comin’.

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Hartsville Vidette and The Lebanon Democrat. His new book, “Mansions in Your Memory,” can be purchased at D.T. McCall & Sons in Lebanon.