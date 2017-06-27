Dear Abby: Hospital patient receives surprise anatomy lesson

I’m not sure if it was on purpose or by accident. I say this because after the first time, it happened several more times. I only looked the first time out of shock. The other times, I looked away.

Other than saying, “Hey, lady, I can see your boobies when you bend over,” what’s the polite way to say, “Oops -- wardrobe malfunction”? -- GOT AN EYEFUL IN ILLINOIS

DEAR GOT AN EYEFUL: Since, with luck, you won’t have to make another visit to the hospital, I think your question may be moot. However, the discreet way to deal with something like that would be to mention what happened to the head nurse or supervisor and say that it made you uncomfortable.

DEAR ABBY: I’m in my early 30s and recently met a very attractive woman my age. We are planning to get married. She wants us to be married as soon as possible because she has been divorced for the last seven years.

My problem is, she’s extremely secretive about her past, especially the period between her divorce and our meeting. I have been open with her about my past, but when I ask about hers, she refuses to discuss it and says it has nothing to do with our relationship.

I have a feeling there may be something nasty she’s hiding. I’m afraid I’m heading into a trap, but my love for her makes it tough to consider breaking up. Am I being too demanding? -- CONCERNED GUY IN THE SOUTH

DEAR CONCERNED GUY: If your intuition is screaming that your girlfriend’s desire for a hasty marriage could spell trouble in the future, you should pay close attention to it. It is not “too demanding” to want to know what one’s fiancee has been doing for the last seven years. Under no circumstances should you marry this woman without first talking to a lawyer, who I am sure will suggest doing a background check and/or drafting an ironclad prenuptial agreement.

DEAR ABBY: I recently attended a bridal shower for my nephew’s fiancee. My sister-in-law (the future mother-in-law of the bride) also attended the shower. She did not choose any gifts from the bride’s registry, but decided instead to give the bride lingerie, including thong underwear. Frankly, I was shocked. I didn’t think it was appropriate for either the mother or the future mother-in-law to give such intimate gifts. Am I wrong? -- FLUMMOXED IN FLORIDA

DEAR FLUMMOXED: Shower guests are not restricted to items based solely upon the couple’s registry. They can give whatever gift they wish to the bride and groom. Your sister-in-law chose something she thought the bride and groom would enjoy. Please try to be less judgmental and hope she was right.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.