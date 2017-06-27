News You Can Use: Stretch those food dollars at home with these tips

To prevent food waste:

• Cut down on the amount of food you throw away; freeze leftovers or use them in recipes like soups or casseroles. Instead of thinking “leftovers,” think “planned overs.” Have a plan to use excess food from one meal, whether by using it within a few days or freezing it for the future.

• Take leftovers for lunch instead of eating out. Store properly to keep foods safe to eat.

• Before buying an unfamiliar food, be sure you know how to prepare it.

• Buy only the amount of food you can store and use before it spoils.

To plan ahead:

• Plan meals for a week using foods on hand and grocery store specials.

• Clip and use coupons if the coupons are for items you usually use and the cost with the coupon is lower than other brands for similar products.

• Cook large batches when possible; divide into portions and freeze.

Some general money-saving tips include:

• Cut down on expensive ready‐to‐eat salty and sweet snacks.

• Enjoy seasonal or dried fruit, vegetables, whole-grain crackers, or low‐fat yogurt for nutritious snacks.

• Limit pre‐made meals and fast foods.

• Buy a reusable water bottle and fill it with tap water. Refrigerate overnight and keep it with you during the day.

• Avoid excess soda, expensive energy drinks, and coffee shop drinks.

