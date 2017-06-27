Xavier Smith: Freedom comes in several forms

— Abraham Lincoln

I had the pleasure of speaking with campers of the Wilson County Civic League’s Summer Arts Academy earlier this month about freedom.

My first question to the campers, which included elementary and middle school-aged students, was what they believed freedom meant. The first response I remember is the ability to do whatever you want without getting into trouble.

I think Webster would accept that response. After that initial response, however, the answers became a little harder to come by. What is freedom?

For most of us, we can name several forms of freedom, some of are outlined in the Bill of Rights – freedom of religion, speech and press, right to bear arms and more. Many other freedoms, such as the freedom to customize and order a Nike shoe online, are generally an afterthought because we don’t necessarily think of them as freedoms, but rather luxuries.

I also thought it was important to explain to the children how freedoms change over time, such as the freedom to vote for women and minorities. I asked the middle school students to raise their hands if they cast a vote for their school’s homecoming king and queen.

Out of the 15 or so middle school students, only one student had his hand raised when I told the minorities and girls to lower their hands. When I explained why the student – a white boy – still had his hand raised based on historical voting rights, the students were shocked.

I also took time to highlight Johnie Payton, music teacher for the summer academy, for her role in integrating Lebanon High School. I explained to the students that thanks to people like Payton and others, many of them would enjoy the freedom to attend Lebanon High School or any other public high school.

I hope my talk with the students helped them learn to appreciate the privileges we enjoy as Americans, but also know that change for the better does happen over time.

After my talk with the students, I questioned which freedoms I take for granted – physical and mental.

As we approach another Independence Day, I urge you to question what freedom means to you and how freedom could mean something different for someone else. Believe it or not, although we all enjoy some of the same freedoms, such as freedom of speech, everyone has differing lists of freedoms they enjoy.

Let’s also take time to thank those who have and are making a sacrifice for us to enjoy our freedoms in this country. America prides itself on freedom and we should take pride in how we treat those who have and continue to fight for those freedoms.

I hope everyone has a happy Independence Day. Stay safe and enjoy time with family, friends and loved ones.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.