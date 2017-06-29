5 ideas for a Lebanon date night

There are a few go-tos when it comes to dating, especially if you’re meeting someone for the first time. For the type of date that requires choosing a place to meet face to face after chatting it up online, I recommend going somewhere that allows for a nice conversation and the opportunity to see their face. Getting coffee, walking at the park or grabbing a meal are all great ways to do this.

The summer also offers the opportunity for outdoor events. Take him or her to your family or city’s fireworks celebration, or the next live music event on the square. Also, check out The Democrat’s community calendar to see what else is coming up.

Movies aren’t typically great for serious first time meet-ups because you can’t really get to know one another by staring straight ahead in the dark, plus there’s always that awkward pressure of wondering if he or she will try to make “the movie move”. Avoid the pressure if you’re not ready for that just yet, or if you are, go for it. Just make sure you won’t scare off your date by trying to move too fast if you make a move on the first date. If you end up at the movies for a first-time meet, suggest going for a snack somewhere afterwards to discuss the movie and spend some time in conversation.

The most popular choice for a date of any kind is going to a restaurant. I couldn’t write this column without suggesting some popular local eats before the list. When it comes to eating, it’s all about personality. If you like the finer things in life and go for fancy, try out Sammy B’s. For a more casual atmosphere with great American grub, try Painturo’s or David’s pizza. To show off your cultural side, try some ethnic fare like Los Compadres or Asian eats like Sushi Max, Sake Japanese and Bankok Pad Thai. On a first date, it all depends on how you want to portray your financial situation and of course show clues to your taste preferences.

If you’ve known each other for a while and just want to get out on the town and spend some time quality time together, try any one of these things. You won’t have to worry about the awkwardness of the first meet, and the most important thing is being with the person you care about.

Without further ado, here is a list of great dates in Lebanon:

1. Visit the Capitol Theatre. From live music to a screening of a wide variety of films, this is a great local place with a rich Lebanon history. The Capital Theatre is located on the Lebanon Square at 110 West Main Street. Check capitoltheatre.com or call 615-784-4014 for upcoming show times.

2. Eat at Sammy B’s. Lebanon’s choice for fine dining is located at 705 Cadet Court in the Castle Heights complex.

3. Plan a pick-your-own adventure. Not only are pick-you-own farms a break from the dating norm, you also get to take home treats. Check out Circle S Farms at 1627 Old Laguardo Road East for strawberries, or Pratt’s Orchard & Garden Center at 4944 Trousdale Ferry Pike for peaches. Call Circle S Farms at 615-405-6521 or call Pratt’s at 615-444-7742.

4. Take a walk in the park. Check out the paved walking trails at Don Fox Park at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy. or go for more of a forest feel at Cedars of Lebanon State Park, 328 Cedar Forest Road.

5. Take the Historic Driving Tour. Get to know a bit about the city of Lebanon by taking a trip to some places rich with history. Start at the cabin on the Lebanon Square and choose any number of 28 places to check out along the way. Visit historiclebanon.org for more information.

Bonus: enjoy the movies outdoors at the Stardust Drive-In. OK, I couldn’t resist this one, even though it’s in Watertown. With awesome food and just $8 for two movies, this is an awesome spot for a date. Chill out under the stars and enjoy a movie and your date at the same time.

As far as cool dates in Lebanon, that’s all I have so far. Remember, the most important thing is to stay positive. Don’t muddy the air with complaints about your past relationships or dwell heavily on personal struggles. Be yourself and if it doesn’t work out, always remember there are plenty of fish in the sea.

Know of a cool spot for a date not mentioned here? Leave a comment below and we’ll include it in the next one.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com and follow her on Twitter @wilsoncoreports.