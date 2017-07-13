Sinclaire Sparkman: Back-to-school budget blues solved with local giveaways

If your family’s budget for school supplies looks thin this year, don’t be discouraged. Wilson County churches and businesses pitch in to help gather school supplies like backpacks, clothes, pencils, folders and numerous other items to hand to parents and students that need them most.

Also, tax-free weekend is coming up July 28-30, to allow parents to further stretch that back-to-school budget. Schools across Wilson County will be back in session at the beginning of August.

To be the most prepared before going to a giveaway or shopping during tax-free weekend, be sure to check the lists of necessary items provided by schools, or check for your child’s school at teacherlist.com to find school-supply lists. Go the website, enter the zip code of the school, and lists will appear by school, grade and teacher. There are also coupons available on the site.

Stores like Walmart and Target often have school-supply lists available at the front of the store by school and grade.

Common items for any grade include:

• backpacks.

• water bottles – most schools require clear.

• facial tissues.

• hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes.

• writing utensils such as pencils, pens, highlighters, markers and colored pencils.

• pencil pouches.

• extra lead for mechanical pencils.

• erasers.

• folders.

• three-ring binders.

• organizing tabs.

• notebook paper – wide or college ruled.

• 12-inch rulers.

• pencil sharpeners.

• paper clips.

• scissors – child-safe.

Lower grades may need more arts-and-crafts-type items like crayons, construction paper and glue sticks, while high school students may need scientific calculators, graph paper and protractors.

Events for back-to-school giveaways will take place next weekend and beyond, until school starts again.

Generation Changers Church will hold its fourth annual We Love Lebanon Day event July 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Don Fox Park. The event provides free haircuts, school supplies, backpacks, food, games, dental screenings. The event also offers a zip line, face painting and inflatables. Everything is free at this event. Don Fox Park is at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

The Salvation Army and various nonprofits will offer free children’s shoes at the Dewaal Shoe Giveaway on July 28 from 4-6 p.m. at Mary Chaffin Chapel at the Salvation Army Church at 715 Lake St. in Lebanon. Socks and underwear will also be given out. Spanish translators from Renacer Church will be available for those who need their services. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray with families, and the Gideon’s will distribute bibles to those who want one.

Volunteers are needed to help guide families, set up chairs and the shoe store for families, to pray with families during the shoe giveaway and to help where needed, in supporting tasks before, during or after the shoe giveaway. Volunteers for the event should arrive at 2 p.m. For more information about the Dewaal Shoe Giveaway, contact Jan Dewall at 615-305-5684 or fluffyhugh@juno.com, or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347 or jddewaal@bellsouth.net.

College Hills Church of Christ will offer its annual School Store on July 29 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. School supplies, backpacks and clothing will be available. Jim and Anabelle Robinson have led the annual School Store event since it began in 1996. The parking lot will open at 6 a.m.

All giveaway events are on a first come, first serve basis.

Many businesses offer discounts for school children as the first day of school draws near, including doctors and dentists. Just ask if there are any specials going on for school children. Stores like Walmart, Kmart, dollar stores and Target also may offer discounts on school supplies.