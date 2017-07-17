Sarah Haston: So, what’s a hashtag?

Did you know that the words following the pound or the number sign become a searchable link? They can be effective with digital marketing. Plus, they can be a lot of fun.

The pound or (hash) started with the social media platform Twitter, but it has extended now to other social media platforms and created searchable links with the words following it. This allows you to organize your content and track conversations based on keywords when looking for a topic. Today, the hashtag is used widespread to cover serious journalist topics like #GatlinburgFires, branding campaigns for businesses like #JustDoIt or a targeted marketing campaign like #ShareACoke, as well as not so serious topics like following celebrities #LadyGaga.

If you are already using Twitter or other social media platforms for business, you should incorporate the use of hashtags into your social media marketing strategy. You could include hashtag’s like #SmallBiz or even your brand name like #Nike does. This will increase the chance Twitter users will find your tweet during targeted searches. This also helps you organize content. You can ask your followers to use a certain hashtag to lead a conversation and learn from your followers. Remember, so much of marketing is understanding your audience, and using hashtags correctly can help you with exactly that.

• Seek business-specific conversations. If you use Twitter for nothing else, use it to learn from others. You can search Twitter for conversations about #SmallBiz and gather ideas. If your search is too broad it can be overwhelming with the response in the feed and you might want to narrow your subject down. Another hashtag search could be #marketing and #sales. You will often find short business articles full of ideas and helpful tips. You should always check what is trending and join the conversation.

• Keep it simple. It’s important not to overthink your hashtag and not to make it too long. The purpose of the hashtag is to be a search tool. It is important to use words that someone else would think of to search. Yes, you can be somewhat creative and use them to brand your product, but it still must be a word that a consumer would utilize to search. Try to pair your tweet with a simple and consistent hashtag, rather than a phrase. An example is #CMAFest. They didn’t use #CountryMusicConcertSeries. It’s also important to note that you don’t need to weigh your tweets down with too many hashtags. One to three is sufficient enough.

• Create your own hashtag. This is a great way to launch a marketing campaign for your business. If you are in retail and plan to have a sale, you can use a creative or unique hashtag to market your sale. You just must remember that others need to be able to come up with it or it will defeat the purpose of the search. If you are doing a contest, you can track your entries by asking people to use the hashtag in the tweet to enter. This is something that both large and small brands can use. It’s always a good idea to have digital partners, too, because the power is in the numbers. Therefore, the #trending exists. This simply means an overwhelming amount of people are on Twitter talking about the same topic, so much so that it is trending.

• Use local hashtags. As I have been working with different companies in Lebanon to help them with marketing and even during our citywide Small Business Saturday marketing campaign, we used #ShopLebanonTN and #ThinkLebanonFirst. We also put these on bracelets, billboards, the radio and incorporated them in newspaper ads. This helped establish some consistency, so when the big shopping day came, people were a little familiar with the #ShopLocal campaign.

Sarah Haston is the economic development director for the city of Lebanon.