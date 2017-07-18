Xavier Smith: When is winter coming?

For those who don’t know, winter is my favorite season and this week will serve as an example why I loathe this time of the year. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Nashville, the hottest days this week will be Thursday through Saturday, when high temperatures are expected to hover around the mid-90s.

They estimate heat index values to range from the 100-104 degree range each afternoon.

In wake of the forthcoming blazing temperatures, I think it’s important we remember some heat safety tips, many of which can be found in various places online.

The National Weather Service personnel advise people to wear lightweight, loose fitting and light-colored clothing to reflect heat. They also recommend drinking plenty of water and avoid being outdoors in the sun during the afternoon.

Outdoors

Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated, according to the weather service.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are both possible with the extreme temperatures and a common sign of an oncoming heat stroke is being hot, but not sweating.

Also, be sure to check on outdoor pets and consider moving them to cooler areas until temperatures fall. When walking animals, such as dogs, limit their contact with hot surfaces, such as concrete or cement.

Indoors

People are advised to stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, you are advised to visit air-conditioned public places, such as libraries or shopping malls.

Cold showers and limited use of stoves and ovens are also recommended indoors.

Elderly

Many sources, including the AARP, advise people to check on their loved ones, especially elderly, during heat waves.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, elderly citizens have a harder time adjusting to sudden changes in temperature, have chronic medical conditions that change normal body responses to heat and more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature or sweat.

In Wilson County, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Senior Citizens Awareness Network routinely visits elderly in the county for wellness checks. For more information or to refer someone for their services, contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department at 615-444-1412, ext. 499.

Cars

As always, it’s important to check for animals and children anytime you exit your car in heat. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous levels, even if windows are cracked.

Air conditioning can fail at any moment, so it is not recommended to rely on air conditioning or cracked windows when away from the car with children/pets inside, even if it’s only for a few minutes.

Everyone be safe out there and check on your neighbors and loved ones.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.