Dear Abby: Wife with sketchy memory depends on husband’s help

DEAR UNSURE: In successful marriages the division of labor is usually “each according to his ability, each according to his need.” Your wife’s schedule should be her responsibility, and if your wife were irresponsible, I’d agree with you. However, because she suffered a traumatic brain injury, she may be UNABLE to be as organized as you are and NEED your help. That said, “hitting things” when she becomes frustrated is not appropriate, and she needs to find a less threatening and destructive way of venting.

