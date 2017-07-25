Xavier Smith: What to do with county schools

OK. I know it’s not that simple and I hope everyone who considers themselves passionate about the education of Wilson County children understands the issues surrounding growth relative to Wilson County schools is far more complicated than it seems.

Commissioner Chad Barnard spoke up during a Wilson County Education Committee meeting earlier this month and, in my opinion, made one of the best statements recently about the reality facing Wilson County.

“We got all these houses coming in here. What are we going to do? We need to come together as a group and figure it out,” said Commissioner Chad Barnard, who said a recent incident while working on a home opened his eyes to the magnitude of growth facing the county.

“He sends in the bill – he lives in California. I said, ‘You live in California?’ He said he came to Wilson County and bought four houses to rent for investments. He came here one time a few years ago to Nashville to visit friends and said he saw the area growing,” Barnard said. “What are we going to do? We can’t keep raising property taxes.”

Let’s focus on the first part of Barnard’s statement – “We need to come together as a group and figure it out.”

In my mind, that means everyone with invested interest in the school system – school and county leaders, citizens, students and especially county commissioners – need to have several discussions (beyond this or next year’s budget) and create a long-term plan to address the population growth already underway in Wilson County.

Much like other entities, this needs to be a 10-25-year strategic plan detailing the needs of Wilson County Schools, such as future buildings, renovations, salaries and more, and a concrete plan to help fund the necessary aspects. There has to be some give from both sides.

Obviously, with that give, there’s bound to be disagreements and differences of opinions, but one thing no one can argue with is the growth. Tom Brashear, Wilson County planning director, said last year projections show the county’s population would grow from about 130,000 people to 220,000 people by 2040 – in 23 years.

I’ve only been alive for 26 years, but I know 23 years is not a lot of time to prepare for an everlasting change in nearly every aspect of a community.

Barnard also said the commission could not keep raising property taxes and I agree. However, until there’s an alternative plan highlighted, I don’t see how county and school leaders handle the growth.

I hate taxes. We all hate taxes, but what’s the alternative? I’ve thought about alternatives myself, but public education is one of the hardest things to understand and manage, especially when most people have experienced it.

I know these conversations have already started, but I think there’s a need to expedite things and “figure it out.”

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.