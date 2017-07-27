Thumbs of the Week: Schools cuts ribbon on renovations

Thumbs up to Generation Changers Church, for throwing a big back to school event at Don Fox Park. Hundreds of local children received free backpacks and school supplies Saturday at the fourth annual We Love Lebanon back to school event coordinated by Generation Changers Church at Don Fox Community Park. The event served as an afternoon of fun for students as the start of the school year approaches, and those who needed the back to school materials were given them for free. In addition to free school supplies and backpacks, the event offered free dental screenings and haircuts, as well as face painting, zip lining, inflatables, games, music and food. The event has steadily grown each year, and several local businesses and organizations participated as vendors and sponsors for the event.

Thumbs up to the Lebanon Special School District, for opening its new central office. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event were held Tuesday in honor of the new Lebanon Special School District central office at 397 Castle Heights Ave. The building is 8,800 square feet, which Director of Schools Scott Benson said would prepare the district for future growth. The building cost $1.76 million. Renovations to the building were required before the school district could move in because it was previously home to Pinnacle Bank.

Thumbs up to Madelyn Poteet, for being one of 100 young women across the nation to travel to Washington D.C. for the 71st annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation. A group of 100 young women from all 50 states, including one from Lebanon, will gather in Washington, D.C. this week for the 71st annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation, a “leadership laboratory” uniquely designed to encourage them to reach for their democratic potential. Madelyn Poteet, of Lebanon, joined the group this year.ALA Girls Nation participants take part in lively mock senate sessions complete with caucusing and debating of bills, political campaigns to elect party officials, trips to historical sites such as the White House and Arlington National Cemetery and meetings with their real-life counterparts at the Capitol. Each participant will bring a piece of draft legislation, composed with her community in mind, to defend during the weeklong emersion process.