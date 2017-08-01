Randall Hutto: Watertown Volunteer Fire Department members define service above self

It isn’t uncommon to see children riding their bikes through the streets. People walk to their destinations, and everyone waves at their neighbors. Watertown, in short, is a haven for growing families and farmers alike.

One unique feature of Watertown is the high esteem placed on public safety. Thanks to funding by the Wilson County Commission, the Wilson Emergency Management Agency recently expanded its service to the Watertown area to provide much-needed assistance to all citizens in both the city limits and rural areas.

However, there is a particular emergency response team founded in Watertown that deserves the upmost respect and gratitude, the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department.

The Watertown Volunteer Fire Department was founded close to a century ago, if not longer, and is the only volunteer fire department in Wilson County. It is technically the city of Watertown’s fire department. It is in a three-divisional building that houses not only the fire department, but also a WEMA station and the Watertown Police Department. The Watertown Volunteer Fire Department responds to both city and county emergency calls. Equipped with four pumpers, a rescue truck, brush truck and a medical squad unit, the small-but-mighty fire department serves the citizens of Watertown and surrounding areas in the most professional manner possible. Unlike most fire departments funded through the city government, the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department is operated under a strict volunteer basis. The city pays for equipment and supplies. The firefighters themselves work for free.

The Watertown mayor appoints the fire chief. However, volunteers are required to go through a rigorous application process. Volunteers must be interviewed, pass a physical ability test and attend three consecutive drills. Drills are held every Monday night, with each drill dedicated to perfecting a different set of skills.

Once a volunteer is selected to be a part of the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department, the volunteer is required to attend the State Basic Fire Academy.

While attending the academy, volunteers can chose to take a medical first responder or basic course. Firefighters must also participate in a live burn to put their skills to the test in a real-world situation. After the first year, a volunteer’s training does not end. Drills are held every Monday night, and all firefighters are expected to attend. In 2016, volunteers spent 2,108 accumulative hours training in house. The total number of accumulative specialized or state training hours was 624. All together, the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department spent more than 3,000 hours training.

At the current time, there are more than 20 volunteers who work with the fire department.

John Jewel has served as fire chief for more than 15 years and has worked with the Volunteer Fire Department for 52 years. Tony Lea recently retired as assistant fire chief. Blake Haun and Joe Fischer are captains. Christopher Strobel and Chris Tubbs are lieutenants.

Terri Strobel, Elijah Smith, Garrett Parks, Ginger Tubbs, Rachel Chambers, Jason Bolton, Winston Beard, Ray Fish, Bryin Hager, Johnathon Sanford, Chad Flores, Joe Decker, Scott Hoger, James Copas, Josh Lawrence and Brandon Howard serve as either serve as firefighters, emergency responders or work in the administration side of the department.

Each volunteer who works with the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department is always on call. Not only is each volunteer always on call, but each volunteer also works for free. Last year alone, the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 475 calls, and 70 percent of those calls were medical in nature. That means 475 times, the volunteers of the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department left their families and homes to serve someone else in need and did not expect a single thanks in return, much less payment.

Tennessee is known as the “Volunteer State.” Yet, how many times to we stop and thank those citizens who prove that title to be true? Wilson County has so many organizations that help others in need. Rarely, if ever, are those volunteers recognized.

I grew up in Watertown. I think highly of the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department and all they continue to do for my hometown. What a testament to Wilson County, and to the state of Tennessee, to have such an incredible group of volunteers silently serving in Watertown. They serve without any recognition or applause. For years, they have ensured the citizens of Watertown, and rural eastern Wilson County had help in medical and fire emergencies, and they are still going strong. I am personally, very grateful for their service and contribution to our county.

The next time you’re in Watertown, make plans to attend the fish fry that benefits the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department. Stop in, grab a plate of delicious food and thank the men and women who work hard to ensure every citizen receives help in their time of need.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.