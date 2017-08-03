Dear Abby: Woman feels rolled over by in-laws in her home

They now want to move Grandma into a trailer in our backyard! I am totally against it, and have voiced my opinion loudly.

My husband is stressed out and isn’t capable of saying no to his parents. I have a feeling they are going to move forward with this plan regardless of my objections. I feel completely disrespected in my own home. Any advice? -- DISRESPECTED IN OHIO

DEAR DISRESPECTED: You have a right to be respected in your home. If you don’t want it turned into a “family compound,” that’s your prerogative. Put your foot down and tell your husband that his parents living there was all the compromise you are willing to make. If he can’t summon the strength to tell his parents “NO!” then you will have to do it for him. If that doesn’t put a stop to it, ask a respected friend or religious adviser to mediate.

DEAR ABBY: I am a gay man. My friend “Brian” and I have known each other for 10 years. We dated for a while, but realized we are better off as friends. We have lived together for the past several years and are now considering getting married because my job has better benefits. My question is, is a marriage of convenience legal? -- GOING TO THE CHAPEL?

DEAR GOING: Marriages of convenience have been happening since the institution of marriage was invented. That said, however, this is a question you should address to a lawyer to make sure that if you decide to marry Brian, you’ll be going to the chapel instead of going to the hoosegow for insurance fraud.

