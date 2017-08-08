Randall Hutto: Fair time brings up some bittersweet emotions

As the Wilson County Fair approaches, we prepare with great anticipation for the biggest “family reunion” in Wilson County. However, this year it just won’t be the same. Though the Expo Center will hold exhibits, and many new exciting activities are planned, there will be an emptiness throughout the grounds without our good friend, Hale Moss.

However, I find it particularly appropriate that this year’s agricultural commodity for the Wilson County Fair is the sunflower. Sunflowers wilt in the darkness, yet flourish bright when sunlight dawns.

It seems as though, with the passing of Hale, there was a deep mourning period of darkness as we all tried to prepare our best for this year’s fair without Hale. However, as the fair draws near, it’s as though sunlight is starting to dawn. As we draw closer and closer to opening night, we all begin to rise toward the light, and we all kind of hum to ourselves when we hear this year’s theme “Here Comes the Fun.”

If anything, losing such a leader in our county has taught me personally that community is important. Coming together is important. Looking toward the sunlight when things seem hopeless is important. But most importantly, your home should be a place of unity – and a place of hope.

As we come together to fellowship this month, let’s all strive to make Wilson County a community of hope.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.