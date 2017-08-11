Ann Haney: Life is a rollercoaster, learn to ride

Everyone, at some time or another, can dig back in their memory bank and find a time that looked hopeless, a time when circumstances were beyond their control and answers were not visible. Life is no respecter of people. It happens to us all. Although some struggles are short lived and others are a lengthy battle, each will have an end.

So let me ask you a question. What is your faith position? Sometimes your circumstance can look unchangeable, your obstacle too big, your dream may even appear dead. You may be thinking, “My situation involves other people I can’t change so how can there be any answer?” One thing life has plenty of is choices.

Choice is something that will always remain with us. How we handle those choices and the choices we make will positively or negatively affect the outcome of our situations. So let me ask you another question? Do you say, “This is never going to work” or “Well, I’ll get by.” Or, by chance, how often do you say, “My inability, my circumstance will be an occasion to show God’s glory.”

I venture to say more times than not when we can’t see a solution, we fail to see the bigger picture. Saying, “This is never going to work,” is assuming there is no solution to your circumstance and therefore you have already decided the outcome will be negative. Saying, “Well, I’ll get by” is accepting failure with positivity. This is another spoken word short of a success story. The negative underlying tone has again declared no solution to your situation.

Semi-positive words don’t deliver completely positive results. But what about the third statement above, could it possibly produce a different result? Saying, “My inability, my circumstance will be an occasion to show God’s glory,” is to know when opportunity is about to turn to success. It is the positive spoken word of assurance of a favorable outcome despite the visible. Why do we so often expect defeat? Could it be what we see happening around us? Don’t let your eyes define the size of your miracle. Could it be we’ve been in the battle too long? Don’t let delay determine your destiny. Your life has a purpose, and that purpose will always reveal a miraculous story if you don’t let it break your belief system. There is a time of awakening that changes your situation.

Stop accepting death to a dream or situation that is only sleeping. You’re about to see God resurrect your dream and your faith if you stop start speaking life to it.

“The sickness is not fatal if it will become an occasion to show God’s glory by glorifying God’s Son.... our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep. I’m going to wake him up...you’re about to be given new ground for believing,” John 11:4, 11.

Do things always work out the way you planned? No, not always, but I can assure you if you will increase your faith and decrease your doubt, your destiny will be exactly as it should be, and your eyes will visualize the blessing in the journey you have walked.

Will every question be answered? Probably not, however, the one thing you must continually focus on is this. “He who made you knows how to care for you.” You will make it through your circumstance and blessings will abound as you journey onward and upward with a positive outlook despite what the negative you might see along the way.

Life is rollercoaster, so learn to ride it well.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.”