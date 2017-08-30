Jacob Smith: America’s forgotten favorite son

history; a whopping $3 million.

Now, I’m not going to sit here and pretend that $3 million for a 25 minute fight isn’t a good deal. For $3 million I would consider getting into the ring with Conor and taking the beating of a lifetime, but that’s not my point.

On Saturday night, Conor McGregor lost his long-awaited fight with undefeated boxing champion and according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission made $30 million…not including the pay-per-view cuts that go to each fighter.

Floyd Mayweather, the winner of Saturday night’s fight, made $100 million. It was the largest boxing purse in the history of the sport.

I have to admit, I was a little surprised to see these numbers.

I grew up in the post-Mike Tyson era. By the time I was old enough to understand sports, Tyson had already bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off and declared bankruptcy.

There were no boxers who were household names after that. Boxing was considered dead by a lot of people. I can remember having arguments with my friends in middle school over whether it was fake.

Now, the days when main events would sell out and families would gather around the radio or TV to get the play-by-play are gone, but they’re not completely forgotten.

I’m not going to get into the build up behind Saturday night’s fight. Theatrical doesn’t even begin to cover the lengths they went to get people to watch the fight. Vince McMahon couldn’t have scripted it any better than that.

Here was a fight that should have never happened. Conor McGregor had never stepped into a professional boxing ring in his life and he was fighting someone who had never been beaten; forty-nine fights and not one blemish.

I distinctly remember being asked if I thought it was going to be a good fight and laughing at the idea. Not a minute later, though, I agreed that I couldn’t wait to watch it.

And of course I did watch it. And I sat there and offered commentary like I knew what was going on. And it was awesome.

It was really refreshing to see that boxing isn’t dead after all. In fact, it may be doing better than its flashier younger brother, mixed martial arts despite the coverage the latter gets in the media.

Rhonda Rousey, Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar have all been big names in the fighting world recently but McGregor and Rousey’s highest payday in the sport has been $3 million each, and they had to win to get that much.

Meanwhile, in boxing, McGregor learned that even a loss can get you ten times that amount. I wouldn’t be surprised to see McGregor step back into a boxing ring.

After the fight, Mayweather announced his retirement (for the third or fourth time I think) and people watching were left wondering what happens to the sport now.

Who will step in to take the place of maybe the most marketable fighter boxing has ever seen?

After Saturday night, I’m confident that someone will appear, because despite our attitudes toward the sport 90 percent of the time, America love a good boxing match.

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.