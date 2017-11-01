Jacob Smith: Sweet zombie revenge

The sad part is, I didn’t even make it halfway through the movie. I only saw about 20 minutes worth, but that was ample time to instill a fear of zombies in me.

To this day, I’ve never been a fan of the Walking Dead, or any other popular zombie TV show or movie. Something about them freaks me out.

Last weekend, though, I got my revenge for all the sleepless nights.

When I first heard about a zombie paintball hayride, of course I was skeptical. I figured it would be just another instance of me getting scared sleepless by zombies.

“But no,” my friend assured me. “You’re in an enclosed area the whole time, and you get to unload on the zombies.”

“Wait, wait, wait,” I replied. “So, what you’re saying is, all I do is sit back and mow down zombies from a safe distance?”

“Oh yeah.”

If there was ever a moment I could have smirked into a camera like Zack Morris from Saved By the Bell, this would have been it.

So Saturday night, I bought my tickets online and went out to Spring Hill for the zombie-paintball hayride.

The place was packed. I must not have been the only one wanting payback for years of sleepless nights.

We eventually made it to the front of a long line, where we were greeted by a less-than-enthusiastic employee who had seen more screaming Call of Duty fans in one night than is clinically healthy.

I wasn’t going to let his lack of spirit get to me though; I came for one thing, revenge.

They sat about 16 of us down in what amounted to a wagon hooked up to a tractor and gave each of us a canister with 75 paintballs in it. Our instructions were to shoot each zombie we saw twice in the head, but I wasn’t about to take any chances.

We came around a corner into the zombie field and were immediately greeted by a pair of zombies standing in what looked like a graveyard. Right then, the whole two shots thing went out the window.

I unloaded every paintball I had on what was probably two high school kids not getting paid nearly enough money for what I put them through. I felt like Rambo out in the middle of the jungle, unloading years of pent-up fear and anger into two zombies.

I think at one point the guy next to me looked over, saw the raw anger in my eyes and said, “whoa, are you OK there buddy?” I’m not sure though. It was all a blur.

I spent the rest of the ride watching the others use their paintballs conservatively, and I had no regrets. I took care of those first two zombies the only way I knew how: thoroughly and with no remorse.

I slept great that night, and who knows? Maybe I’ll start watching the Walking Dead now…probably not, though.

