John McMillin: HomeSafe offers hope for those suffering from abuse

According to the World Health Organization, domestic violence is a leading cause of injury and death for women worldwide. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 77,029 domestic violence incidents were reported to law enforcement in Tennessee in 2015. These numbers represent a small percentage of the actual incidents, because, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, due to shame, fear and distrust, only 25 percent of domestic violence incidents are reported to law enforcement.

Worldwide, 35 percent of women around the world were raped or physically abused, according the WHO. The message is that this is a problem that affects women everywhere.

In fact, when women are murdered, the killer is the partner or spouse 38 percent of the time. In the past seven years, Tennessee has ranked among the 10 top states for women murdered by men. When you consider these statistics and the devastating consequences to victims and their children and when you encounter these consequences on a daily basis as some of our partner programs do, you can understand the need for protective services.

For United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, one of the most prominent partner programs to deal with this subject is HomeSafe, Inc. HomeSafe provides an around-the-clock helpline for victims, emergency shelter, nonresidential services, including advocacy, case management, crisis counseling, emotional support, case management, referrals, financial assistance and in-kind benefits, as well as community education and prevention programs in high schools.

HomeSafe is the only program in our county that specializes in providing trauma-informed care to victims of domestic and sexual violence. Domestic violence not only kills many women, it also leaves others with long-lasting physical and mental health problems. For example, women who have been abused are twice as likely to report depression and having substance abuse problems.

Of course, domestic abuse can spill over into the next generation. Women who have experienced abuse have a greater chance of having low-birth-weight babies and children who have been abused or witnessed abuse are, themselves, more likely to be in a violent relationship, which has been proven in many research programs through the years.

Locally, our HomeSafe partner collaborates with many community organizations such as the courts, the sheriff’s department, other police, the Legal Aid Society, churches and organizations to stop the cycle. Our local experts will tell you the process is difficult at best, funding is a constant struggle and many abuse victims tend to find it difficult to break the cycle of abuse in their own life.

Still, there is hope for people enduring violence with HomeSafe’s client-centered approach. Sometimes, just having an empathetic listener who can provide some practical support and help the victim get access to other services is one of the best interventions. If you need to contact a HomeSafe professional, call 615-452-4315.

John McMillin is president of the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.