Xavier Smith: Tale of two seasons

Our house turned into the North Pole last Sunday as I found myself in the middle of tree branches, ornaments and wreaths and wondered if I had missed about three or four weeks of 2017.

I – and most normal people – would agree that Christmas decorations don’t go on display until the night of or day after Thanksgiving. In the same respect, they come down before Jan. 1.

Lindsey, on the other hand, believes as soon as the neighborhood children have devoured whatever Halloween candy is in their sacks and the porch lights turn off, it’s time for Christmas.

I shouldn’t be surprised by the record-breaking earliness of her decorations this year, she’s slowly inched up the decorating dates year after year. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s icicle lights, snow globes and cinnamon scented décor all over our house by Labor Day next year.

I have my own Buddy Hobbs, and I love her to pieces, but that love was challenged a few years ago when I discovered she has an immense distain for eggnog. It almost broke us, but we made it past the hurdle.

She does argue, however, that just because she has our house decorated like Cracker Barrel on Dec. 17, doesn’t mean she’s overlooking Thanksgiving, which ranks pretty high on my holiday rankings.

I’m not saying I’m a Grinch. I love winter and everything associated with it. I just think we could hold off on the full-blown celebration (and spike in my electric bill) by just a couple of weeks.

I’m also afraid of heights, which she cares absolutely nothing about when it’s time to string up Christmas lights around the house. She wouldn’t care if I had to climb onto the roof like Spiderman, as long as the lights are up and able to be seen from outer space.

Living with a life-size elf is not easy, but I guess I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s hard not get into the holiday spirit and look forward to family time when Christmas music circulates throughout the house everyday.

Whether it’s “This Christmas,” “Silent Night,” or “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” there’s never a shortage of Christmas karaoke in the Smith household, compliments of Lindsey.

I know she already has her holiday plans written down, which surely include the annual trip to Opryland to view the Christmas lights and, likely, the recently relocated Dancing Lights of Christmas.

There’s definitely a balance between Lindsey and myself. Her love for the holiday season complements my love for order and sequence, so maybe I’ll relax this year and let her enjoy her three-month celebration.

If I’m lucky, she’ll even make some eggnog, although I’m not getting my hopes up.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.