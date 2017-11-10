Ann Haney: Case of the disappearing coupon

No longer are consumers limited to paper coupons. Convenience has made its way into the coupon realm with these electronic resources. Although this has positively impacted the way consumers shop, it has not been completely without challenge.

Chances are, at some point, you have heard other couponers, bloggers or websites boast of a great coupon, urging consumers to clip and download or print.

You might have even eagerly acted upon this only to find out the print limit had been reached or the downloadable coupon was no longer available. So why does this happen, you may be wondering?

Let’s look at a few of the facts regarding the usage and availability of these type coupons. The first thing you should know is manufacturers pay for every coupon printed or downloaded regardless if the coupon is actually redeemed.

Therefore, manufacturers set limits as to how many they allow in order to keep them within their marketing budget. When a limit is reached, the coupon will no longer be available for print or downloading. This can be quite unfortunate for the consumer who was indeed going to redeem the coupon instead of just clip it with good intentions.

Quotient Technology, the owner of coupons.com has come up with a possible solution to this disappearing coupon dilemma. Its hope is to alleviate the frustration that many consumers feel when they miss a deal that was just released due to manufacturer limits.

It has proposed manufacturers pay per redeemed coupon as opposed to unused clipped or pointed coupon. This will inevitably help manufacturers stay on budget while allowing consumers more opportunity to catch the coupon before it disappears.

This new proposal by Quotient has made it easier for stores to advertise weekly sales in conjunction with coupons. Up to this point, stores were also under scrutiny by consumers when the coupon mentioned in their ad is unavailable before the sale gets fully underway.

Stores can now take less heat from frustrated consumers as manufacturers make these coupons available for the month-long cycle.

There is still much to be seen as this program kicks off as to the performance of its reliability once it is in full swing. However, expectations remain high to its success and ability to reduce coupon fraud, keep manufacturers on budget, stores coupon friendly and consumers smiling.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.