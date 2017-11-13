John McMillin: Financial issues are also social challenges

For example, in the past week, beyond the normal day-to-day routine, we attempted to help a homeless couple who, by our accounts, have a strong work ethic and desire to be independent. That being said, it’s difficult not to think “they don’t deserve this problem.” That’s where we have to keep in mind that all sorts of things can result in homelessness.

We have cases where there is a streak of bad circumstances, such as a costly health issues or job loss with little chance of replacing the lost income. Sometimes, we can see a clear pattern of financial decisions that weren’t advisable. With others, there is a condition of perpetual homelessness that resists outsiders’ help or direction.

Needless to say, no matter how much we see of this condition, it often breaks our heart.

This time, there was a thin safety net. By what we would label the grace of God, one of our board members happened to visit our Lebanon office on an unrelated matter. After meeting this couple, she suggested her church could help them with a couple of nights’ stay at a local motel. In the meantime, we helped them apply for some temporary aid which might, just might, get them back on their feet.

At the same time, later in the week, I had the opportunity to sit in on a speech about investing and retirement. One day, I’m talking with someone in tears, because they have almost nothing left due to health issues and limited employment ability and the next day I’m listening to a speaker discuss how to maintain a balanced financial portfolio.

It seems many of our middle-aged and beyond public is either with or without. At UWWUC, we are seeing more people who are facing an unsure future as they age.

Strikingly, I had a conversation with a friend about his plans for retirement. Having a good job with benefits, I assumed he was confident of his future financial ability, but he said even though his workplace offered a retirement plan and he has some investments, his plan is to stay healthy because the safest bet he knew of is to stay healthy enough to work throughout his life if need be.

I think my friend’s plan is thoughtful and, maybe, the best advice I can use for myself. As for everyone else, I know it’s not realistic to think everyone would be able to work until they die. We have to have some safety nets for those who encounter life’s bad luck. I don’t mean we simply hand out money, but there will always be times when our neighbors, family and friends need help to live as independently as possible.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.