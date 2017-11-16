John Grant: Martin Luther: Hero or villain?

Luther was a German preacher and Bible professor. About 500 years ago, Oct. 31, 1517, he posted a list of 95 theological questions for discussion. That simple act turned Europe upside down, and it continues to shape many of the world’s cultures.

I grew up unaware of Luther. In my tradition, we studied the Bible, not church history. Ironically, we were following in Luther’s shoes with that “back to the Bible” impulse.

Today, I am grateful for Luther’s courage and for the way his thoughts still resonate. Here are three of his significant insights.

• Salvation by grace through faith: As a young man, Luther struggled with what he knew of God. God records our misdeeds and he will punish us for each one. Luther tried to confess every sin so that he might find absolution. He was tormented by the notion that he might have forgotten something. Luther grew to resent God as an angry judge, and he wondered how such a message of condemnation could be considered good news.

As he studied Romans to prepare for classes and sermons, Luther discovered beautiful truths that challenged his image of God. “The just will live by faith.” “Apart from the law the righteousness of God has been made known.” “Righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe.” “All have sinned… and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption the came by Christ Jesus.”

Salvation could not be earned by good deeds. Sins could not be offset by acts of penance. Forgiveness was provided not by a bishop or priest, but by the blood of Jesus. Salvation is a free gift flowing out of the love of God, and Luther realized that this was good news…really good news.

• The individual’s right to interpret Scripture: When Luther began sharing his discoveries, he ran into conflict with religious and political authorities. He was asked to defend his ideas before a council in 1521, and he risked being burned as a heretic. Yet, he stood by his convictions.

Luther contended that popes and councils were an insufficient authority because they often reversed themselves. He invited his opponents to show him his errors using scripture alone. If they could not, he argued, “it cannot be either safe or honest for a Christian to speak against his conscience.”

• The Bible in everyday language: After the 1521 council, Luther’s allies worried about his safety, so they kidnapped him and hid him in a castle for a year. He used this time to begin a translation of the Bible into German, a profound step.

In an era where a phone app can offer 1,601 Bible translations in 1,149 languages, it is difficult to understand how radical it was to translate the Bible into the language of the people. Imagine there was one Bible in all of Wilson County, and it was in a language you did not understand. How might that limit your faith?

Luther saw that the Bible needed to be shared. His efforts, combined with new technology – the Gutenburg printing press – made it possible to put scripture in your hands and mine.

While Luther was neither the originator nor sole promoter of these ideas, these were cornerstones of his work. He was one of the first Europeans to say such things and live to tell about it. I am thankful to God for the ways Luther impacted the world for good.

John Grant is a minister at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon.