Spotting fake reviews online

Unfortunately, many will use whatever tactics they can to increase their sales. Often, reviewers are hired to post reviews of products they have not actually used or are familiar. Sellers know most consumers look to reviews before buying a product to determine the value of an item before they buy it.

So how can a shopper safeguard against faulty reviews and shop wisely and safely to get the best quality product? Before we can answer this question, it is important to understand Amazon leads in consumer sales for ease of shopping with a quick ship time frame. Amazon has taken great efforts in reducing false reviews, even eliminating thousands of reviews they found to be generated by fake reviewers.

A website known as “Fake Spot” has made it much easier for consumers to determine the reliability of the reviewer for Amazon-sold products. Simply download the link to your browser bar and copy and paste the URL of the product then click analyze.

Within seconds, you will get a result back that gives the product a letter rating of reliability. In addition to this, you will see an analysis overview and reviews summary of the product.

Further down the page, you will see a price track, review count and list of words used most commonly when referring to this product. This is extremely helpful to consumers in alerting reviewer fraud and helping them make wise shopping decisions on products they won’t have to return for faulty operations.

After all, who wants to get a gift for Christmas only to find it doesn’t work or breaks shortly after using? Then again, who wants to give a gift that does not meet expectations?

Taking the few seconds it takes to let Fake Spot analyze the URL can save hours of frustration contacting customer service, returning products and waiting for a refund or replacement.

Amazon leads the market in sales every year as the go-to online site for last-minute gifts that arrive in time for Christmas. This season, don’t let last minute buying turn out to be wasted effort by getting drawn into unreliable reviews.

Shop wise. Do your research and the reward of a Christmas to remember will leave a positive impact on all those you buy for this holiday season.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.