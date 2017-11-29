Phil Valentine: There’s a lot of letters in our sexually confused society

It’s an acronym for lesbian, gay, genderqueer, bisexual, demisexual, transgender, transsexual, twospirit, intersex, queer, questioning, asexual, allies, pansexual and polyamorous. Many of these are self-explanatory. Others need explanation.

Genderqueer, PJMedia notes, is “a person who does not subscribe to conventional gender distinctions but identifies with neither, both, or a combination of male and female genders.” OK. I guess in their quest to always be different they don’t want to be pigeonholed.

Demisexual. I love this one. It’s “a person who does not experience sexual attraction unless they form a strong emotional connection with someone.” That’s the old-fashioned monogamous relationship. You know the one where you actually meet then fall in love with someone before you jump in the sack with him or her.

Twospirit. PJMedia says this “appears to be a third gender not yet discovered by science and only found in the Native American community.” Other than that, we have no idea what this is.

Intersex is what used to be known as a hermaphrodite. That’s someone born with both male and female sex organs. It’s an unfortunate birth defect that is usually corrected. Now, I guess, it’s celebrated.

Questioning is someone who hasn’t made up their mind where they fall. No wonder. There are so many swell choices.

Asexual is someone who has no interest in sex. You’d think that would not even be allowed on this list since the people (or person) who compiled it seem obsessed with sex.

Allies. These are you sensitive ones out there who are constantly showing support for the LGBTOMG people. It’s also the parents of normal kids who are a bit embarrassed that they don’t have one of those trendy LGBTOMG kids. They’re all the rage in Los Angeles these days. Come on, Junior. Why couldn’t you grow up to be like Kevin Spacey?

Pansexual is a hip way to describe someone who is bisexual. I had a listener who said it was actually someone who has sex with panhandlers. I had to correct him. That’s a hobosexual.

Then there’s polyamorous. These are the wife-swapping swingers who have been shunned by the rest of us for years as sickos. They’ve found a home in the LGBTOMG community. After all, what could possibly be sick about wanting to see your wife in bed with another man? You people are so square.

If you wonder why much of the liberal world is now being rocked by sex scandals wonder no more. When you create a world in which anything goes then anything will go. Monogamous relationships may be boring to the hipsters out there but we boring monogamous types will never see our pictures on the Internet alongside the word “groping.”

Nancy Pelosi and others are now trying to say this behavior goes on in every office across the country. Misery loves company. I’ve been in radio for nearly 40 years, one of those dreaded “entertainment” businesses. I’ve never seen a bunch of groping going on. Sorry, Nancy. Nice try at normalizing immoral behavior but most of us aren’t participating. Oh, yeah, there have been office romances and the occasional affair, but most people aren’t grabbing women just because they think they can.

I actually saw some woman in the porn industry tweet #MeToo. Seriously? The free-love hippie chickens of the 1960s are coming home to roost.

Phil Valentine is a nationally syndicated talk radio host. Find him at philvalentine.com.