John Grant: Follow the Spirit of the Lord

Jesus told his friends at his last supper that it was good for him to leave and send “the Counselor” in his place (John 16:5-15). While Jesus was confined to a physical location, the Spirit is able to share the story and presence of Jesus worldwide. There are two ways that Jesus said the Spirit would work.

First, God’s Holy Spirit is moving in all the world. Even when it seems that society is growing more secular, angry and out of control, we have the promise of Jesus that the Spirit is doing his gentle work of awakening faith in every person on the planet. That is comforting.

The other role of the Spirit in John 16 is to guide believers “into all truth.” My question for this article (and for daily life) is how this happens. How does the Spirit guide us, and how do we follow?

I am easily distracted. I can start the day praying and meditating on scripture, and by 8:15 I am stressed out by an impossible to-do list. A word of criticism can make me forget how much God loves me. First-world problems like car trouble or a canceled appointment can turn my heart from gratitude to anger and frustration.

With all these distractions, how does the Holy Spirit guide me “into all truth?”

God has never shouted instructions at me. I have never heard the Spirit even whisper. I don’t doubt the honesty of people who audibly hear from God, but I have never enjoyed that experience. With me, God is quiet – almost shy. Not shy in the sense of fearful, but shy in the sense of waiting for me to make the next move and reach for help.

I am certain the Spirit guides in ways I cannot see and events he prevents from happening. Doors that “magically” open. His movements among the nations. Friends and books and thoughts that show up at exactly the right time. Even when I am unconscious of how the Spirit is guiding, I trust Jesus’ assurance that he is present and active.

As I grow in Christ, I am learning new ways to pay attention to the Spirit’s guidance. Two decisions have helped me tune in to God’s work. I might summarize them as “nod your head and turn your heart.”

The Spirit guides me first with the “big yes” – the decision to say yes to God. If I want the Spirit to guide me, I have to be open to his leadership. This starts with conversion when I confess my sin and I receive God’s grace through the work of Christ. In Churches of Christ, we celebrate this dramatic moment with immersion in water, symbolizing the burial of an old life and the birth of a new person.

Conversion takes a moment, and then conversion takes a lifetime. Every day, I nod my head yes to following Jesus. And every day, the Spirit draws me closer to Jesus, showing me ways to surround myself with godly influences and nudging me toward Christ-honoring decisions.

The second part of paying attention to the Spirit’s guidance is turning my heart toward God. This means paying attention to daily events to notice God’s presence. This is what young Samuel learned in I Samuel 3 – he was already committed to serving God but he had not yet learned how to hear God’s voice. When his prayer became, “Speak, for your servant is listening,” it opened a new chapter in his life and in the life of Israel.

I am learning to listen in prayer. This involves silence, being present with God and not filling the time with my thoughts and needs. It involves absorbing scripture, not for life instructions but for connection with the heart of God. It involves journaling and receiving monthly spiritual direction.

As I turn my heart toward God, the Spirit is guiding me into all truth. To a head full of Bible facts, the Spirit is adding a heart full of God’s love. That is blessing me and everyone around me.

I am beginning to enjoy a promise that I hope you discover as well: “The Lord confides in those who fear him” (Psalm 25:14).

John Grant is a minister at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.