Ann Haney: This year’s Black Friday glitches

Most stores allow shoppers the option to have the items shipped, some offering free shipping with coupon codes or pick up their purchases in store.

Black Friday shopping is nothing new and neither is the ability to apply promo codes. However, some glitches made this Black Friday’s shopping a real fiasco for retailers and shoppers alike. Two of the stores that felt the impact of this year’s system glitches were PetSmart and Toys R Us.

Toys R Us attempted to offer a special coupon code to their faithful shoppers who held their credit card. The coupon codes read 15 percent, 20 percent and 25 percent off your purchase. Each discount had a code to apply to receive the discount upon checkout. Unfortunately for Toys R Us they didn’t specify one code per purchase, and the system accepted all codes. Shoppers quickly discovered this deal and cashed in on purchases at half-price and below. Shoppers who chose in-store pickup were able to receive an amazing deal while those who chose shipping soon discovered that Toys R Us had found their error and their purchases were cancelled.

The question arose, “Should shoppers have realized this had to be an error and avoided taking advantage of this too-good-to-be-true deal?” Many say yes, but others attest that many retailers allow you to apply multiple coupon code offers at numerous other stores like Victoria Secret.

Toys R Us was not the only store to experience glitches Black Friday. Apparently PetSmart also ran into its own complications with online ordering. Shoppers who made online purchases for in-store pickup were disappointed to find, upon arrival, some stores had not pulled their orders from the shelves, and first-morning shoppers cleared out many of the advertised deals.

Of course, PetSmart gladly refunded any item that was sold out, but items that were still in stores, shoppers had to pull from the shelves with the help of associates. Ease of online ordering was definitely not an easy checkout experience for these shoppers.

Some saw unrealistic savings while others had to recreate their wish list due to Black Friday glitches. We can only wonder what will be in store for shoppers next year as they once again tackle this age-old tradition to find the bargains and check off their Christmas lists.

