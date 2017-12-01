Jared Felkins: So here’s what we know now about Pody and Carfi

Though the term is to fill Mae Beavers’ vacancy and will only last until November, it’s a significant race for name recognition, because unlike you – the person reading this column – some voters don’t take the time to make an informed, educated decision about the candidates running. I know it would surprise some to know, but some voters only look at the R or the D behind the person’s name or merely go with the name they recognize when they cast a ballot.

I know, crazy, right?

So we, as your faithful community newspaper, decided to get the two candidates together and let them tell us voters a little about themselves so we all can make an informed, educated decision on this important election.

This person we elect will also get to make decisions in the state Senate on behalf of us constituents in District 17 for at least nearly an entire year, which will include a legislative session that will begin in January. That’s kind of important, too.

What the forum did allow was for us to get a rather interesting insight into these two candidates – one well known and one not so well known among political circles.

Wilson County attorney Mary Alice Carfi is the Democrat candidate. She said it’s time for some “common sense” in the Senate.

Mark Pody, an insurance agency owner and current state representative, is the Republican candidate. He listed his top priorities as conservative fiscal policies and bringing high-paying jobs to the district.

Each candidate led with an opening statement before they answered a series of questions designed to reveal where they stand on the top issues affecting District 17 and the state.

“Right now, people are struggling in Tennessee. They are struggling to pay their mortgage. They’re struggling to put food on the table, and they’re struggling to pay for their health care. These are things legislators need to focus on,” Carfi said. “We have to make peoples’ lives better in the state of Tennessee. Instead of being so divided and voting down party lines, we’ve got to focus on these issues and do things that are going to make peoples’ lives better.”

Pody recited the Tennessee Republican Party’s platform in his opening statement, which included principles that marriage is between a man and woman, the right to bear arms, freedom to use individual abilities to pursue personal gain as long as it doesn’t infringe on the rights of others and more.

“I’m a Republican, and I’m running for the job as your next state senator,” Pody said.

When the questions started, just like their opening statements, both candidates’ answers were quite different.

On each candidate’s top issues, Pody said it was education and jobs.

“I believe that education and jobs are important, but I don’t believe that government is where jobs are created. I believe that we have to have jobs that are coming here from our current small businesses based on our economic environment that we’ve created,” said Pody, who said the state should also focus on a fair tax structure and continuing to better education.

Carfi said her top issue was health care and referred to Insure Tennessee, which Pody voted against in the House, and the bill was ultimately defeated.

“We’ve got to give people access to health care. We had an opportunity to expand Medicaid, and our legislature did not do that, so we left $3.6 billion sitting on the table that went to other states,” said Carfi, who said the state should also continue to focus on education and health care.

On the subject of taxes, Pody was quick to list one he’d like to eliminate.

“The first one is the Hall income tax. We are, right now, in the process of having it phased out. I would eliminate it right now. Last year, we had a surplus in the budget to do it, and I would’ve gotten rid of it.”

Carfi, on the other hand, said the sales tax on food would be the one she’d like to end.

“I would get rid of the tax on food. That seems like a no-brainer to me. The Hall income tax only applies mostly to the top 5 percent most wealthiest Tennesseans,” she said. “I would cut the tax on food because the people who have a low income pay more tax, percentage-wise, than people with a higher income.”

The two candidates were asked about the IMPROVE Act, which is expected to generate about $300 million for roads and bridges across the state, several of which are in Wilson County with an increase in the gas tax and decrease in the food sales tax and Hall income tax.

“I do think it was a good thing. I would’ve voted for it,” Carfi said. “It’s a step in the right direction, and I would have voted for it. Absolutely.”

Pody, however, had a different take.

“I voted against it. It was not a good bill. We needed $300 million to go to roads. I wanted that $300 million to go to roads, but I wanted to do it in a much different way,” said Pody, who said the plan has too many moving pieces.

Then, the conversation shifted to education and whether it should be controlled more by the state or on the local level.

“The problem with having state standards is every school is not the same. Every child is not the same. They all learn differently and the teachers are trained to know how that works,” said Carfi, who noted standards do play an important role, but local districts should have more control.

In reading Pody’s answer, keep in mind one of his more controversial bills he sponsored last year was the Bathroom Bill that would have forced public school students to use the bathroom associated with their gender.

“I don’t think we should have a federal branch in the government – a federal agency – in education. I don’t think we need in Tennessee, Nashville telling Wilson County or any other county what they should or shouldn’t be doing to teach their students.”

Pody’s answer on state testing in schools was much the same.

“We’ve got to support our teachers. I think it’s important to let the teachers be the ones doing the education and not all the testing that’s going on that’s Nashville’s putting down.”

Carfi, however, wasn’t as ready to throw in the towel on testing.

“TN Ready over the last couple of years has been a mess,” she said. “They spent so much time getting ready for these tests and learning how to fill in these little bubbles and take the computer tests, and we got no results from that whatsoever. That’s absolutely unacceptable. We do need to figure out a way to test our students in a way to show where they are. The way we are doing it right now hasn’t been working.”

For the complete forum, watch the video at lebanondemocrat.com or on The Democrat’s Facebook page @wilsonconews.

Early voting for the general election will run through Dec. 14 at the Wilson County Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. Early voting will be available at three additional locations from Dec. 4-9, including the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown, Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Rd. in Mt. Juliet and the Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road in Gladeville. Early voting for the general election runs Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Lighthouse Christian location closes at 5 p.m. each weekday.

So now all that’s left to do is to go vote, but do make sure you make an informed, educated decision. Don’t be like that other voter.

Jared Felkins is a registered voter in Wilson County and the editor of The Democrat. Email him at jfelkins@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @paperboyfelkins.