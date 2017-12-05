Xavier Smith: The Ball Circus Part I

I’ll be the first to admit, I didn’t think much of the Ball family when I first heard about three brothers in California who were hyped to be the next great family in basketball.

The brothers – Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo – were tearing up the high school and AAU circuits, most notably for their high-scoring performances. As the trio gained more attention, so did their father, Lavar.

The often-criticized, never-jaded father was always available and willing to give media members (or whoever would listen) a sound bite that would surely make headlines across any publication or website.

He didn’t say the small stuff, but thrived on major hyperboles – he could beat Michael Jordan, his oldest son could lift a struggling franchise and become the face of the National Basketball Association and all three sons would spend one year at UCLA before becoming NBA players – something that has never happened before.

Fast forward a few months and Lonzo is a rookie point guard on the L.A. Lakers and, seems to be, having more trouble adjusting to the league than anyone would have imagined.

The middle son, LiAngelo, was involved in a highly publicized incident in China that resulted in the arrest of three UCLA players for theft from a handful of high-end stores during the UCLA men’s basketball team’s trip overseas for a game.

The incident garnered national attention and criticism for the Ball family, most of it aimed at Lavar, who did not restrain his words about the incident or President Donald Trump’s involvement.

I find it ironic, however, in the same sense that Trump is praised for his willingness to speak his mind – politically correct or not – and for his outspoken personality, Lavar Ball is criticized and has his parental skills questioned.

I watched the first season of the family’s reality show, Ball in the Family. Instantly, I knew everything I thought I knew about Lavar Ball and his family was wrong.

The show starts around the time of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which happened the same time Lavar’s wife, Tina, suffered a massive stroke. Lavar put everything on hold to care for his wife and make sure she recovered to be the woman she was.

You see him discipline his children and teach them life lessons. If the show highlighted anything about Lavar, in my opinion, it was that he’s way more humble than he lets on and than people stop and realize.

All parents think their child is the greatest thing to happen to this world, especially sport parents. As a former middle school basketball coach, I’ve witness firsthand how parents think little Johnny or Susan are the next great Olympians and anyone who tells them otherwise is crazy and doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

Lavar Ball believes in his children the same way any other parent would.

