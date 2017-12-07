Kathy Tack: The heart of Advent

It is a time of widespread recognition of the Savior who came to us more than 2,000 years ago. Songs of faith and adoration make their way to the ears of those who might not normally listen to music proclaiming Jesus, and they sing along to “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”

Kindness, generosity, and joy seem to be more prevalent as the day of Christmas draws near. This is a special time of year.

At our church and many others, we celebrate this time of year as a season of Advent. Our tradition is to light candles and hear from scriptures that tell of a time of great anticipation for God’s people. Many of our families participate in special readings or other activities at home. Advent is a time to focus our thoughts and ready our hearts for what Jesus will do in us, and a time to reflect and remember what He has done for us.

Too many times, we consider how special Christmas is because of the way we celebrate, rather than the reason we celebrate. Advent is a word that literally means “arrival.” So, during the season of Advent, we reflect on the arrival of Jesus, the Messiah that had been promised to God’s people for centuries before His actual birth.

We remember the promises that were made to the Israelites about the Redeemer who would come to them, and how those promises were kept on the day of Jesus’ birth.

We think about a baby in a manger as the first appearance of Immanuel, God in the flesh. What a glorious day when Jesus came. What an amazing plan that God had for restoring them to Him.

When any one of us accepts Jesus as our Savior, it means that our sins can be forgiven and our relationship with God can be restored, too. With broken hearts and surrender, we realize that without the sacrifice of Jesus, none of us would be good enough to spend eternity with God.

But thankfully, Jesus arrived, just as God had promised He would. God keeps His promises. Jesus saves us.

Just because those promises were met doesn’t mean we have any less waiting or anticipating to do. Jesus promised to return again one day. That means that we, like the Israelites, are a people who wait for Him. We wait for a time when He will come and declare victory.

We wait for complete peace in our hearts and lives. We wait for a time when we will inhabit Heaven – where there is no sorrow, no pain, and no tears. We wait for the Advent again. May your heart be filled with hope and excitement as we look forward to that day.

But we are citizens of heaven, where the Lord Jesus Christ lives. And we are eagerly waiting for him to return as our Savior, Philippians 3:20 (NLT).

Kathy Tack is lead pastor of Generations of Grace Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.