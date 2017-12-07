Sinclaire Sparkman: Let your voice be heard

Not only does The Lebanon Democrat have contests, sweepstakes and giveaways, there’s also a special election to fill the state seat Senate for District 17, voting for Zaxby’s Fan of the Year, nominations for Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards and, of course, voting to keep Wilson County’s own Chloe Kohanski on NBC’s “The Voice.”

• Nominate local awesome people for Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards. If you know someone who has done an outstanding job serving people in Wilson County this year, take 10 minutes to fill out the nomination form at lebanondemocrat.com/gvsa. Everyone who is nominated gets honored at the local level, and one adult and one youth nominee will go on to state level nominations.

• Thirteen lucky fans are in the running for the Zaxby’s Fan of the Year coveted prize after they were selected fans of the week by The Lebanon Democrat staff during high school football games in Wilson County this season. Voters may pick their favorite fan from Thomas Bryan, of Lebanon; Gibby Gibson, of Mt. Juliet; the Mannings, of Lebanon; T.J. Hewitt, of Watertown; Ginger Raines, of Mt. Juliet; Toni Taylor, of Lebanon; Charlie Perry, of Mt. Juliet; Connie Head, of Smyrna; Sarah Wyatt, of Lebanon; Angie Richardson, of Mt. Juliet; Steve Cox, of Watertown; Brad Mattingly, of Mt. Juliet; and Carolyn Tomlinson, of Lebanon. The Zaxby’s Fan of the Year will receive enough food to feed 25 people at a tailgate or party event of his or her choosing. In addition, those who cast a vote for Zaxby’s Fan of the Year through Dec. 15 will be entered into a drawing for a chicken finger platter, along with a Zaxby’s Fan of the Week T-shirt.

• Vote in the state Senate special election. A total of 1,449 people cast their ballots in the special election as of Thursday afternoon. Candidates for the seat include Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody, and the special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor. Early voting for the general election will run through Dec. 14 at the Wilson County Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. Check out wilsoncountyvotes.com for more specifics on polling locations and times.

• Enter some eye-catching Christmas lights in the Lebanon Democrat’s Holiday Lights Photo Contest until Dec. 20. Voting begins Dec. 21. Winners can receive up to $200 in prizes. Visit lebanondemocrat.com/secondstreetapp.com/Holidy-Lights-Photo-Contest to upload your photo.

• Cute pets are everywhere in Wilson County, and the Democrat’s Cutest Pets Sweepstakes gives you the chance to choose the cutest for a prize. A gallery of 250 adorable pets is located at lebanondemocrat.secondstreetapp.com/Cutest-Pets-Sweepstakes/gallery. Voting for cute pets continues until Friday night at 11:59 p.m.

• The 12 Days of Giving is the Lebanon Democrat’s way of giving back to our readers. We have 12 local businesses giving away 12 prizes. Those who enter the contest have 12 chances to win more than $1,200 in prizes. Visit lebanondemocrat.com/12-days-of-giving to enter.

• Country Casseroles teamed up with Lebanon Publishing for the Great Holiday Giveaway, which offers contestants an opportunity to win a $100 gift card from Country Casseroles and Prepared Meals, meaning you might not need to worry about that big holiday dinner if you win. Visit lebanondemocrat.secondstreetapp.com/Great-Holiday-Giveaway-Sweepstakes to enter.

• After a season of singing her way to the top, Mt. Juliet native Chloe Kohanski is currently in the top 8 on “The Voice” with a good chance to win the grand prize of a record deal. Kohanski grew up in Mt. Juliet and attended Cumberland University in Lebanon before deciding to pursue music full time. With only a few episodes left, it’s up to the audience to vote for Kohanski to make it through to the end. As the live performance rounds of “The Voice” continue, the audience can cast up to 10 votes on nbc.com, buy Kohanski’s song on iTunes, stream the song on Apple Music 10 times for one vote and download “The Voice” app to vote.

So as the holiday season ramps up, be sure to use every opportunity to make your voice heard and enter for the chance to win some great prizes.

And remember, we couldn’t do what we do without you.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.