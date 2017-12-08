Ann Haney: Kohl’s Cash could be in dispute

Let’s take a look at the use policy regarding Kohl’s Cash. The coupon is presented to a customer based upon their purchase for every $50. The coupon is then valid for a specified date range and can be applied to the amount of purchase and used as a cash discount. How the way the Kohl’s Cash is used in conjunction with other percent-off coupons is where the dispute comes in.

Shoppers will realize upon making a purchase that this is where the Kohl’s Cash works more as a coupon then as actual cash. When using a percent-off coupon, the Kohl’s Cash is deducted from the total amount of purchase prior to the percent discount taken off.

In other words, the actual amount taken off will be less, although it would still be the same actual percentage. This can make a large difference when making purchases. For the consumer who understands Kohl’s Cash, it’s not really applied like cash but instead as a coupon with a dollar amount discount so no surprises will come into play.

Returning items for multiple reasons can also be a confusing frustration for Kohl’s shoppers. When an item is returned, the refund amount will be reduced accounting for the Kohl’s Cash that was earned for that purchase. In other words, you end up receiving less than you paid for the purchase.

Kohl’s said its policy is clear on the use of Kohl’s Cash. In other words, this use should not surprise shoppers who choose to take advantage of the promotion.

In California this is clearly not the case. A lawsuit was filed disputing the procedure, claiming if indeed it is used in this manner, it should not be referred to as “Kohl’s Cash.” A Los Angeles superior judge rejected Kohl’s request to toss out the case and ruled there is enough merit to head to trial early next year.

This, indeed, could change the way Kohl’s offers future promotions and, in fact, could benefit Kohl’s shoppers who have taken part in this promotion potentially refunding customers if Kohl’s does not win the case.

Customers should definitely keep an eye out to see how this story unfolds in the wake of the dispute.

