J.C. Bowman: What is a director of schools?

A good director leads the districts educational, financial and administrative performance; facilitates the performance of all personnel; and responds to and informs stakeholders and policymakers about the performance and leadership of the district.

Having met many, if not most, directors of schools in Tennessee, I believe we do have some excellent leaders across our state. Probably one of the most important duties of the director is to make sure district students are learning and achieving at the highest level possible.

A director must understand effective academic practices and be supportive of the teachers and administrators in the district. Leadership, vision and strategic thinking are critical skills for every director. A successful director is should also be an effective and excellent communicator. If the only voice a director listens to is his or her own, or a few members of the school board, public education will eventually lose community support.

In the last few years, I have seen some horrifying treatment of directors across the state. I have seen them maligned by anonymous message boards, attacked in the media, belittled by their own school board members, often unfairly. I am reminded of Mark Twain’s quote: “Great minds talk about ideas; good minds talk about events; small minds talk about people.”

Does that mean that we simply accept decisions from directors, without challenging them? Of course not. We must particularly hold them accountable in regard to educational, financial and administrative performance. However, we should provide them latitude in regards to leadership, vision and strategic thinking on how to address the performance in those areas. And we must expect them to communicate effectively to all stakeholders.

The American Association of School Administrators suggests the director, like principals, must also demonstrate a keen understanding of teaching, learning and what works for students. As a change leader, a successful director should emphasize the efficient use of resources, personnel and data to break down resistance and drive systemic change; empower board and personnel to set goals, measure results, develop accountability and support planning, evaluation and resource allocation.

Our state has made some incredible strides in public education. It is an accomplishment that we should admire and respect. It begins with the men and women in the classroom across this state, and we must also acknowledge the hard work of those who lead our schools.

J.C. Bowman is executive director of Professional Educators of Tennessee, a non-partisan teacher association headquartered in Nashville.