Jack McCall: Remember the Sears Christmas Wish Book?

The first signs, I think, were when Christmas displays began to appear in retail stores as early as August. I was a young man when I first remember the subject discussed among churchgoing people with no small amount of consternation. “The very idea of pushing Christmas merchandise before summer was over.”

Well, that hasn’t changed much in the succeeding 30 or 40 years.

Christmas merchandise still makes it appearance in August each year. I have noticed that Halloween has made a big push in recent years. Early Christmas displays are somewhat overshadowed in August, September and October by all the Halloween stuff. If you care to look deeply enough, you might find that a bit unsettling, too.

When Halloween passes and all the candy and costumes are gone, the Christmas push is fully underway. Strangely, the loser seems to be Thanksgiving Day. It’s hard to imagine…Thanksgiving lost between the “marketing” of Halloween and Christmas. I, personally, find that unsettling, too. It is, unfortunately, a sign of the times.

In the days of my youth, it seemed Christmas was not given much thought until Thanksgiving Day was past. It was about that time, by design, I’m sure, that the Sears Roebuck and Co. Christmas Wish Book arrived in the mail at Route 2 in Carthage. That’s when my brothers, my sister and I got really serious about Christmas, especially Santa Claus. For the next four weeks, we gave that Wish Book a going over.

At the McCall household, Santa Claus relied heavily on Sears Roebuck and Co. So, the McCall children took shopping the Wish Book seriously.

That wish book got very little rest. With four boys and a girl actively “shopping”, it meant the catalog was in use during most waking hours. This led to many a heated fuss.

When the issue of time with the catalog became hotly contested, my mother served as referee. I distinctly remember many conversations relating to the Wish Book.

“Mama, make him give me the Christmas catalog! He’s been looking at it for an hour,” a brother would say.

Sometimes, to keep the peace, my mother would impose a 30-minute limit.

The next one in line for the catalog would watch the clock. Invariably, that yielded this announcement: “Mama, his 30 minutes are up. Make him give it to me.”

“Give your brother the catalog,” she would declare.

The one giving up the Wish Book would hand it over to the one waiting for it and snarl, “You big baby.”

For more than a month it was passed round, day and night. What to choose? How to decide?

I’ve spent many an hour studying the pages of a Sears Wish Book. Back and forth, page by page. And I changed my mind a thousand times. I would go to bed thinking about my possible choices. Then, the next morning I would need to see the catalog again.

Sometimes it became misplaced, which created a household crisis. Years later, looking back, I suspected my mother hid the darn thing just to cut down on the racket.

By the time Christmas arrived, that Wish Book was missing its front and back covers, was dog-eared and as limp as a dishrag.

Sometimes we changed our minds at the last minute and put in our order to Santa Claus too late, and didn’t get exactly what we asked for. But no one was ever unhappy on Christmas morning.

As I recall, the Sears Wish Book was delivered to our mailbox at no cost back in those days. But price or no price, we surely got our money’s worth.

