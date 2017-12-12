logo

John McMillin: Crye-Leike realtors raise funds for local nonprofits

John McMillin • Updated Today at 6:00 PM
Chances are if you needed to do some Christmas shopping during the recent Crye-Leike Sweet Tooth Auction, you were probably able to mark a few things off from your need-to-buy list. Realtors from the Mt. Juliet office had something different to offer visitors to their office lately other than real estate. In fact, local realty professionals got together once again to benefit United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland’s local partner programs.

Sweet lovers crowded Mt. Juliet’s Crye-Leike office to take advantage of its 14th annual Sweet Tooth auction to benefit United Way partner programs. Visitors could bid on any of more than 100 cakes, cookies, jams and jellies, decorations and even a concert from a local musical group. All totaled, the local realty professionals and friends raised just less than $10,000 for local programs that help our community.

Auctioneer and realtor Jimmy Deatrick kept Mt. Juliet auction participants engaged telling them “…remember, you’re not just buying a cake, you’re helping a good cause so bid high.” Realtor Joann Pucciarelli also reminded bidders that many of the goodies were made the night before the auction by Crye-Leike’s own realtors after they had already worked a full day.

We are proud to be a part of these fundraisers, and we’re humbled by the hard work that goes into them. The Sweet Tooth auction is unique to Crye-Leike and is a now well-established tradition. This year’s proceeds will go directly to three United Way partner programs. Like so many donors, the donors at Crye-Leike like to choose where their money benefits, so this year the proceeds will benefit the Mt. Juliet Senior Center, Empower Me Day Camp and Mt. Juliet Help Center. 

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.

