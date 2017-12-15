Nancy Evins: Time to pay my dues to the ‘if Ida’ club

That, plus the fact that I have only played bridge twice in the past eight months. Can I think of any more excuses?

The first Saturday of this month was the Vanderbilt Bridge Club’s annual Christmas party, which used to be only at night after a meal but now includes a morning session for those who prefer not driving at night or whatever.

My partner of more than 20-something years asked me if I would like to do the afternoon game, and he would come and get me…a round trip of about 180 miles. He probably thought afterward that he should have spent his gas money on someone else.

I made five mistakes during the day and, well, I must say he made three but mine were so amateurish that I am still apologizing.

Just to make myself feel better I’m going to describe one of his.

One of our opponents opened one diamond. I passed with a 10-point hand, and the other opponent bid one heart. His partner, after mine passes again, bids two hearts. I pass and so does the other opponent. Now so does my partner. What is going on, I think.

They could have as little as 18 points between them up to 23-24. That should leave us with the remainder. He was in the passout seat.

I asked my partner how many points he had, and the answer was 11. His 11 and my 10 would certainly allow us a part-score bid. He had forgotten to balance.

But now comes my “if Ida” done this or that we might have come in much better.

One was when I didn’t answer his question correctly when he bid four no-trump. I had forgotten what our last suit bid was and answered, “five hearts,” which, in Key Club Blackwood, means I had two of the key cards but not the queen. I did have the queen, and had I remembered he would have gone to seven no-trump instead of six. If Ida not messed up, we would have had a grand slam.

Here’s the one that I am so ashamed of.



I am playing three no trump and the lead from West is the six of spades. I play the eight in dummy, and it holds.

Goody. I can now see three spade tricks, four diamonds and one heart and maybe, with their having to discard, make a club.

Next, I play a diamond to the king and back again to my hand to pick up the four diamonds.

Do you see where I went astray? We managed to come in second in our section and seventh overall, but if Ida played the ace of spades first since the king of diamonds was my only entry, things would have gone better.

As a pro once told me…that I was always thinking but usually about the wrong things.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.