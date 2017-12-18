John McMillin: Volunteering is good for you and the community

In a recent article from Mei Cobb, director of volunteer and employee engagement at United Way Worldwide, some of the various proof of volunteering being good for you is explored which I’d like to share. Although numerous studies have shown that volunteering is linked with better mental health, physical health and health behaviors, new research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health went one step further and asked: are volunteers more likely to practice preventive healthcare, go on fewer doctor visits and spend fewer nights in the hospital?

The “Volunteering is prospectively associated with health care use among older adults” report found that volunteers are more likely to engage in preventive health care than non-volunteers. For example, volunteers were 30 percent more likely to receive flu shots and 47 percent more likely to receive cholesterol tests. While volunteering was not associated with frequency of doctor visits, the research did find that volunteers spent 38 percent fewer nights in the hospital. With a U.S. population that is rapidly aging, these findings may open the door to new ways to advance preventive health care, lower health care costs and improve the health of older adults.

And why might volunteering and the use of preventive health care be linked? The answers are likely a mix of psychological, social, and physiological factors. Eric Kim, who led the study, suggests volunteering “increases a sense of purpose in life, which has been seen to be a driving factor for a lot of positive health outcomes. Volunteering also increases social connections, which have been linked to better health for a wide range of reasons. For example, people can share and receive information about things like where to buy healthy foods at the best prices or remind one another of which health screenings to get. People can also provide and receive instrumental support, such as sharing resources like rides to medical appointments. Social networks also provide emotional and psychological support, and that leads to better health.”

A team of Canadian and American academics examined 73 studies published in the last 45 years that measured psychosocial, physical and/or cognitive outcomes associated with formal volunteering, such as happiness, physical health, depression, cognitive functioning, feelings of social support and life satisfaction. The Benefits Associated with Volunteering Among Seniors: A Critical Review and Recommendations for Future Research reinforces and adds to other research that suggests why volunteering is part of an active, healthy lifestyle. This research found that volunteering can help reduce depression and is linked to better overall health and longevity, and that seniors with a chronic health condition appear to benefit even more from volunteering than their healthier peers.

Interested in your own volunteer opportunities? Check out our website at givetouwwc.org or call the United Way of Wilson County and Upper Cumberland at 615-443-1871.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.