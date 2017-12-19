Xavier Smith: Etiquette tips for the movies

I believe some of these challenges could be avoided by simply taking advantage of opportunities and understanding how a movie theater operates.

1. Take advantage of technology

Moviegoers can save time, money and energy by simply using the internet. There are few movie theaters that do not list their show times and prices online. However, there’s a catch – do not rely on Google, Fandango or any third-part site – always visit the official movie theater website.

If the times differ between the sites, simply call the movie theater on the phone and ask for show times.

Some theaters, most recently the UEC Roxy Theater, allow moviegoers to purchase tickets and pick their seats online, which brings me to my next point.

2. Things change all the time

The movie industry, like all other industries, evolves over time. Using the Roxy as an example again, there are assigned seats. The negative is that you have to sit in your seat. The positive is that guests can see the open seats, which is especially helpful when there are groups or people who want to sit in a particular area.

Another recent revolution in the movie industry is Movie Pass. Essentially, Movie Pass allows moviegoers to watch one movie a day for $9.99 a month. However, being a new venture, there are still kinks to work out and information for subscribers to digest.

The main tip about Movie Pass I’ll relay is that you must sign in for your movie on the app before using the card at theaters. Simply signing up for the service and paying $9.99 does not allow the transaction to go through at theaters.

Another thing that changes all the time are prices.

3. Employees do not set the prices

EMPLOYEES DO NOT SET THE PRICES.

If the theater workers had the authority to set the prices, they would not be working at the theater. Movie theaters make their profit from concessions, so company executives can be held responsible if you think $4 for Skittles are too expensive.

However, movie studios set the admission prices, which change every couple of years, if not more frequent.

4. Know the game plan

Knowing the game plan means being as prepared as possible before stepping foot into the theater – how many tickets and what kind, concessions and what movie you want to watch.

Having a basic knowledge of those things allows you to enjoy your movie quicker and makes the experience easier for yourself, other guests and workers.

5. Understand things happen

Think about how many times things go wrong at your job. There are certain places that people expect a perfect experience – hospitals and movie theaters.

However, when you’re dealing with thousands of pieces of technology, things are sure to go wrong from time to time.

Keep these tips in mind the next time you want to enjoy a family night at the movie theater.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.