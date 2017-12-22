Telling Tales: The silver lining when another goes to college

Less than a month ago as we left the house at 5 a.m. to meet the 10 a.m. tour, with my hot cup of coffee in hand, I got in the car and gleefully noted, “this is going to be such a fun day.”

Shocked by my joyfulness, her father reminded both Zoe and me, “Today is going to be fun and sad.” You see, as much Zoe and I have come to embrace our little college trip adventures, Brody isn’t quite there yet.

When we finally arrived, Zoe and I bounced out of the car eagerly awaiting our guided tour of the buildings, library and dorms. Her dad slowly walked behind us.

While we asked questions about majors, internships and clubs, her dad asked questions about on-campus security, crime rates and how do they insure “boys don’t get onto the girls’ dorm floors.”

Seemingly important questions to the other fathers on the tour, who nodded in agreement every time Brody grilled our 19 year old tour guide on crime-per-capita rates.

After touring the campus we set about taking in this new city, checking out how far the grocery was from campus, the movie theater and the mall, as well as the police station, fire hall and hospital....”because it’s important to know these things,” her father said.

The good thing about Zoe is that she is taking all of this in stride, as she lived through this when her sister went away to college and realizes both she, and most importantly, her parents – or at least one of them – will survive.

Later that night as Zoe was extolling the virtues of this new college to her brother, we wondered how he might take it. Would he be sad that he was now the only one left at home with us? Would he miss her like he missed our oldest off at college already? Or would he find a silver lining…

“When exactly will you be moving out?” he asked. “Because I’m thinking of turning the entire upstairs into a man-cave. I’ll have my primary bedroom, then your room will be the den, and Madison’s room will be an exercise room.”

Apparently our son had chosen the silver lining route.

To which his sister responded, “My room stays as is, because I’ll be home all the time.”

And her daddy is a happy man once again...

