Ann Haney: Clicklist: The holidays’ new solution

Curious about the success of this new wave of shopping, I have been following it monitoring the pros and cons. It is not surprising it has been a huge success mostly for businesswomen. This new system gave businesswomen back their lunch hours and enabled them to feed the hungry mouths at home in record time.

Many women had previously traded their after-work grocery shopping for their lunch hours so they could head for home directly after punching the time clock. The problem was overly exhausted, overly hungry women who had little left to give after returning from lunch.

Clicklist solves this problem by allowing these same women to easily access online shopping from their closest store in a simplified manner. Sale items are grouped together for easy access avoiding the possibility of missing a good deal or seasonal item that may have slipped their mind.

In addition to this great plus, your most frequently purchased items pop up automatically so you don’t have to search for them or happen to forget you needed that case of water. At the top of the site, you will see your fuel points. Remember every 100 saves you 10 cents off a gallon of gas. Your coupons you previously loaded to your card, and yes, you can use coupons and clicklist simultaneously. Notice prices highlighted in yellow indicate a sale price.

Now it’s time to fill your cart. Choose your item, as well as how many of each you want. Once your shopping is complete. Choose the day and time you want to make your pickup. This gives you flexibility to shop at any time and pick up several days later if you so choose.

Time slots are indicated in hourly time frames. However, your order will be ready any time within that time frame allowing you to be a little early or a little late. Keep in mind, orders have to be paid for with a credit or debit card only, no cash. If you’re wondering about substitutions for out of stock items, don’t fret too much.

Once you have chosen your store you will be seeing only what’s available at your store or inventory control. However, on occasion the last item may be snatched off the shelf before it reaches the checkout for computer countability. In this case after you have loaded each item to your cart you will have a check box where you either allow or reject substitutions in the event this happens.

So how is clicklist fairing among the men population you may ask? With a little research, I have found most men tend to want to dash in and dash out and avoid the computer cart fill up. It might somehow give them a sense of being more in control of the situation and their own time management.

If you haven’t given it a try, now might be the perfect time to see if clicklist makes your holiday less stressful. Here’s to drive-thru grocery shopping in a snap. Avoid the merry madness and enable a personal shopper to de-stress your day.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.