Xavier Smith: Cheers to the New Year

The entire world seemed to stop for about two minutes in August when we all covered our eyes with the darkest pair of sunglasses we’ve touched and stared at the sun.

We all had our eyes opened by extreme acts of terrorism, including the bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert in England and the mass shooting in Las Vegas, as well as natural disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

The Aaron Hernandez saga ended with the former NFL star in a prison cell, while his former team, the New England Patriots, captured another Super Bowl title. LeBron James might have lost another NBA Finals, but it took the Golden State Monstars (I mean, Warriors) to pull off the defeat.

And I think we all shook our heads at politicians, racists, sexists and bigots more times than we could count.

Nevertheless, 2017 wasn’t a bad year. It was actually a great year for me, personally.

It started off extremely rough and eventually peaked on Oct. 27 when I married the love of my life.

I’m sure there were times for all of us in 2017 when we questioned everything about our lives and felt we were at our lowest. Likewise, I’m sure there were times when we felt like we were on top of the world.

It seemed like the year that never ended and felt abnormal compared to most years – seasons seemed to run together along with most holidays. The end of the year took the cake as this Christmas just didn’t quite feel as Christmas-y as previous years.

Maybe it was just me.

Regardless, 2018 is destined to be a better year for all of us. I didn’t make any New Year resolutions, but decided that I would make more goals this year and work on my organization.

I’ve always been a very organized person, but if you ask my mom or wife, they would tell you that organization often looks like a bunch of cluttered mess due to my extremely creative mind.

So, last week, for the first time in my life, I bought myself a planner. That gust of wind you just felt was probably every member in my family turning their head or gasping in shock.

I figured having a planner would make it easier to make goals since I often get lost in time. This is one way for me to see my goals approaching and act accordingly.

Another thing I’m doing differently this year is talking on the phone. I hate talking on the phone, but I hate that we’ve become a society that relies on text messages and Facebook instead of voice and face-to-face contact.

I hope 2018 is the best year for you all.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.