Linda Alessi: Another New Year arrives

I can remember how many times a new diet was started. “If only I can lose a few pounds I can get into some of my old clothes.” Closets are waiting to be thinned out of many sizes and styles. We are waiting to either grow into some, or slim down to get into others.

Can you recall lighting that last cigarette promising everyone, especially yourself, not to smoke another? Many kept those promises; others have not, only to fall back to a well-worn pattern of giving in or giving up. We have all been through the routine, whether it was food, cigarettes or alcohol. Bad habits are hard to break. Good ones are even harder to begin.

We have put off chores that needed attention, because our time was so fragmented by the hectic preparations of the season. Many planned to clean garages, storage areas and get rid of the accumulation of things never to be used again. Somehow they remain year after year. Half-finished projects that never got completed are evident, and we resolve to either complete them or remove from our “to do” list. We always pledge to do better in the New Year.

Most of us are full of good intentions, and sometimes we even get to do the things we plan. Other times they seem to fall by the wayside. No matter, we still keep trying.

At my late age, I find myself thinking about what can I do better next year. The resolutions are more lofty and less self indulgent. Can I be more patient with some of my neighbors who are as I am moving more slowly. Can I listen patiently when they repeat the same stories over and over again. When I am shopping in the supermarket, can I patiently wait on the long line and not show my displeasure. Please let me be kind and remember my resolutions.

Indeed, we all try our best to improve. Sometimes, because of our health or personal circumstances, we will fall back and forget. Each one of us has an effect on others, especially those we come in contact with each day. Good manners and kindness are infectious. This in an infection we should embrace and pass on to others.

In these last decades of our lives, we have experienced love and lost loves. We have raised our families and have done our job to the best of our ability. Now, we have only to reflect on our own behavior and to live life more fully within the scope of our limitations. The world around us seems so brash, and we have become vulnerable. Stop a while and look around; do not miss the blessings that surround us...a bright sunny day, a bird flitting from tree to tree calling for a mate, a sunset lighting up evening sky. Stop, look and listen. Life is so short. This may be a last opportunity, please don’t pass it by. Be observant. Be thoughtful.

I pray your New Year and mine will be full of new blessings.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist writing about life in the younger years.