John McMillin: End-of-year reflections difficult, but energizing

I look back on what more I could have done. Of course, that includes looking at everything we do at UWWUC. I’m happy that we partner with so many programs that help our community; still I can’t help but want to do a whole lot more. For example, when we ask people what it is they think we do at United Way, we get a lot of answers. Some of those answers are kind and gracious, some are false and downright hurtful, and yet some are vague due to no fault of their own.

“Oh, you guys do a lot of good stuff.” When we ask what they think that good stuff is, much of the time they simply smile. Don’t get me wrong, we’re thankful for the faith in us, but we need to do a better job of telling you what those good things are. A director friend of mine from Knoxville likes to say, “We do good things; let me tell you what they are.”

The ability to inform people about what we do and to get them excited about it is more important than ever. With the internet more of a central player in our day-to-day lives, people have more options for giving than ever. Not only can they choose from thousands of causes to donate to, they are also asked to give many times every day through the same internet, as well as television, the U.S. mail and face-to-face.

We obviously have to get more people excited about giving through us. We’re trying. We’re using a text-to-give platform, we’re working social media, but I do believe there will always be a place for the one we came to the dance with. We are still a local agency that uses money donated through us, primarily through payroll deduction, from companies that see the value of helping their employees give back to the community.

I ask you all to remember that every time you give through United Way, that’s one more dollar a local agency doesn’t have to worry about trying to raise. That’s one more donor that will be assured the money will work to improve someone’s life. Some dollars may help Poison Control save a child’s life, some may help a parent struggling to provide basic necessities for their child born with a disability, and some dollars may simply make a senior citizen live a more independent life.

So as I look back over the past year, I want to simply say thank you for your donations. Should you choose to reflect over the past year, know that those donations allowed us the chance to do some “good stuff,” and if you have the time, ask, and I’ll tell you all about it.

John McMillin is president of the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.