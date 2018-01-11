Sinclaire Sparkman: Walking on thin ice

I’ve always been quite fond of snow and cold weather. We’d had a good snowfall the night before, and I was excited to get out and play. I didn’t know it at the time, but my adventurous spirit would put my life in danger when I headed out on that January day.

Where I grew up, on a farm in Kentucky, we got substantially more snow than Tennessee. I remember one year before this particular instance, my mother opened the door to our porch, and the snow stood inches above my head. I was only about 3 feet tall at the time, but this wonder has never left my memory. It may have even been near my sister’s birthday in March, with all party plans dashed because of this blizzard.

On this day in January, though, I could well trek through the snow in my boots, winter garments and gloves over the hill to the pond in the valley on the other side.

My two dogs, Blackie and Max, accompanied me as they often did when I trekked about on my family farm. The cows were off somewhere, probably huddled together under the trees for warmth. It was cold enough for snow to stick and the pond to freeze.

Many times in winter, my sister, cousin and I would take our sleds or snowboards down the gentle hills of which there were three we frequented. The farm, about 125 acres, was home to many valleys and wooded areas, but we stayed close to home and would sled on what we called Suicide Valley, two adjacent hills in sight of the house, and Murder Mountain, the largest hill on the farm and by far the most fun to sled. Cow paths on these hills made for nice jumps, and it was always a rush to see who could make it to the bottom first.

But on this day, I was alone at the foot of Murder Mountain. My cousin was probably in school, and my sister doing things older sisters do. I had worked hard that day on my schoolwork so I could get out to play in the snow. I circled the frozen pond imagining myself in a winter wonderland far away from the Kentucky hills.

The dogs were my furry companions and roughed about as I rolled down the hill. With it so long ago, I’m not sure what exactly I imagined myself to be doing. Perhaps I was creeping up on enemy territory or on a quest to find a magic elixir for the queen. I do, however, remember thinking the pond was quite frozen enough to hold my weight.

It wasn’t a big pond, probably medium in size as ponds go, and served as a watering hole for the cattle that sometimes grazed here. The wilted cattails were of no particular interest to me, and the lone tree that stood nearby merely watched as I set foot on the frozen pond.

One step, two steps, all was well. I was starting to feel invincible and took the next three steps a bit more confidently. Still, I was being extra cautious, knowing I was taking a risk, and not wanting to slip and fall. I suppose the dogs found my action of walking on what was usually water intriguing, so they decided to join me.

I was a bit less than half of the way out at this point, far enough that escape wasn’t an immediate possibility and my young self really wanted to make it to the other side. As these two 30-pound dogs headed toward me, I changed my route to more of a shortcut along the side of the pond. I heard a sharp crack, the kind of sound that makes your heart sink, just as water began to creep around my boots. I kept moving. The idea of turning back on the compromised ice was not even an option.

The dogs, at least Max, I believe, stayed with me on the ice as every step could have spelled disaster. I slipped once, but finally made it safely to the edge of the pond. I lay on the snowy grass looking up at the sky, confident I shouldn’t tell my mother what I had done.

All in all, even though the pond was shallow, and I may have survived a minor bath, it could have spelled the end of me, and you wouldn’t get to read my inspiring tales.

As we ready for our weekend snowmaggedon, remember, the pond might look frozen, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.