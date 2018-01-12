Nancy Evins: A few words about Charles Goren

The 10th, which I hold in my hand, is called, “The New Five-Card Majors Edition.” Up until that time, most players opened with four-card majors, and this was quite unusual for Goren to give over.

This is a 705-page book about almost every facet of bridge, and one wonders what he found to write about in his next 30. This book alone sold more than 1 million copies, and his net worth at the end of his life was $20 million.

If you are a crossword puzzle enthusiast and see five spaces with the clue, “famous bridge player,” remember the first letter is a G.

Not only that, but he was a nice and gracious man. Once, playing with a novice, he made a bid, and she raised him. The problem was she had no points.

After he looked askance at the dummy, she said, “Oh, Mr. Goren, I know you are such a good bridge player that you can make this contract.”

He sweetly replied, ”Ma’am, that is one of the nicest compliments I have ever had.

He told this story about himself.

He loved golf even more than bridge but realized he was not good at it. He decided to practice alone just with a caddy at the club where he belonged.

He said he felt he was imposing on the boy and decided to ask him a question.

“I guess I am about the worst golfer in the club, hmm?”

After a long pause the caddy answered, “No, I wouldn’t say that. I hear there’s a lawyer who plays quite a game of bridge, and he’s the worst.”

His favorite partner was Helen Sobel, who was then and probably is still now the greatest woman player ever. She was a former showgirl, and when a fellow showgirl taught her the rudiments of bridge, it was said she learned more and more and even intimidated most of her men partners.

It was told when she didn’t know which way to finesse, she would pull her skirt up slightly and the man opponent who stared, she figured would not hold that key card, while his partner held it tightly and never took a peek.

Helen was not the modest player like Goren and once when asked how it felt to play with the greatest player of all times, pointed to Goren and said, “Ask him.”

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.