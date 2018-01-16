Barbara Moss: Know your options when a family member goes into a nursing home

Let’s imagine that your dad had a stroke or is disabled by dementia. Your mom is still alive and will need money to live on after your dad dies. Does she have to spend all her assets to qualify your father for Medicaid TennCare?

There is important information that you need to know. It is not necessary for mom, under law called the community spouse, to be completely impoverished for dad, the institutionalized spouse, to qualify for TennCare.

Here’s the story. Medicaid – called TennCare here in Tennessee – was passed by Congress in 1965 and designed to provide medical care for elderly, blind and disabled poor. Eligibility is sensitive to both assets and income.

Before 1988, all of a couple’s assets were required to be “spent down” so that the ill spouse could qualify for nursing home care. The couple’s only alternatives were utter impoverishment or divorce. Back then, you could even find articles in the newspapers about elderly women eating dog food so that their husbands could get nursing home care.

In 1988, Congress passed provisions now known as the Spousal Anti-Impoverishment Act. If correctly applied, this law allows the community spouse to keep half of the assets with a minimum amount of $23,844 and a maximum of $119,220 in 2015.

The institutionalized spouse must spend his half so that he only owns $2,000. But there are “Medicaid friendly” ways to spend down.

There are also legal ways to assist an unmarried senior to quality for TennCare. TennCare is convoluted and ever changing. To take advantage of the laws and regulations, it is best to consult a lawyer who works with TennCare on a regular basis.

The bottom line is this. When someone who is not already impoverished goes into a nursing home it’s time to see a lawyer. Especially when that person has a living husband or wife, assets can be set aside to help the community spouse afford living expenses to pay for his or her own care in the future.

Barbara Moss, founder of Elder Law of Nashville, has practiced law in Nashville for more than 30 years. She focuses her practice on elder law, conservatorships, probate, estate planning, Medicare and Medicaid. Moss was recognized for her contributions to the law profession and the community with numerous honors, including the Athena Award in 2007, induction into the YWCA Academy of the Women of Achievement in 2008, the Molly Todd Cup in 2009 presented by Nashville networking organization CABLE and Nashville Business Journal’s Women of Influence in 2007. She currently serves on the FiftyForward board of directors.